Screening of 24 films on gender inclusion

Screening of 24 films on gender inclusion

Arya Shetty
Arya Shetty, DHNS,
  • Mar 03 2023, 00:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2023, 00:59 ist
The fest will open with the screening of ‘Hasina’, a Kannada film by Girish Kasaravalli.

Men Against Violence & Abuse (MAVA) will screen 24 feature films and documentaries on the themes of gender equality, diversity and inclusion in the city on March 3 and 4.

Day 1 of ‘SamaBhav’ will be hosted at Christ University on Hosur Road, and Day 2 will be hosted at Jain University School of Sciences on JC Road.

In the line-up are films like Girish Kasaravalli’s ‘Hasina’ (about a pregnant Muslim woman and her abusive husband), Shailaja Padindala’s ‘Naanu Ladies’ (on a lesbian relationship), and Anjana George’s ‘Binary Error’ (on struggles faced by transgender persons). Audience interaction with filmmakers is scheduled after each screening.

Harish Sadani, executive director of the festival, hopes these films will sensitise heterosexual and cis men and women to the challenges faced by marginalised gender communities. “In the previous editions, I have received messages from the audience that the films helped them empathise with the LGBTQ+ community,” he shared.

‘SamaBhav’ on March 3 and 4, 10 am to 7 pm. For details, call 98703 07748

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Men Against Violence & Abuse
Film festival

What's Brewing

51% of world to be obese or overweight by 2035: Report

51% of world to be obese or overweight by 2035: Report

Conrad Sangma, from defeat to possible 2nd term as CM

Conrad Sangma, from defeat to possible 2nd term as CM

Dutch 'coffee shops' to stock licensed weed in trial

Dutch 'coffee shops' to stock licensed weed in trial

A look at women MLAs in Nagaland assembly

A look at women MLAs in Nagaland assembly

Presuming mom asleep, B'luru boy stays 2 days with body

Presuming mom asleep, B'luru boy stays 2 days with body

New JNU rules: Up to Rs 50K fine for violence, dharna

New JNU rules: Up to Rs 50K fine for violence, dharna

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity – Part II

How Kodavas lost their distinct identity – Part II

SpaceX Dragon crew lifts off for space station

SpaceX Dragon crew lifts off for space station

 