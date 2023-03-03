Screening of 24 films on gender inclusion

Men Against Violence & Abuse (MAVA) will screen 24 feature films and documentaries on the themes of gender equality, diversity and inclusion in the city on March 3 and 4.

Day 1 of ‘SamaBhav’ will be hosted at Christ University on Hosur Road, and Day 2 will be hosted at Jain University School of Sciences on JC Road.

In the line-up are films like Girish Kasaravalli’s ‘Hasina’ (about a pregnant Muslim woman and her abusive husband), Shailaja Padindala’s ‘Naanu Ladies’ (on a lesbian relationship), and Anjana George’s ‘Binary Error’ (on struggles faced by transgender persons). Audience interaction with filmmakers is scheduled after each screening.

Harish Sadani, executive director of the festival, hopes these films will sensitise heterosexual and cis men and women to the challenges faced by marginalised gender communities. “In the previous editions, I have received messages from the audience that the films helped them empathise with the LGBTQ+ community,” he shared.

‘SamaBhav’ on March 3 and 4, 10 am to 7 pm. For details, call 98703 07748