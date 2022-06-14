Series of events for World Music Day

A number of music events are planned in the coming days in the wake of World Music Day, observed every year on June 21.

Symphony orchestra

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai, is bringing to town a 36-piece orchestra. Three shows will be held over Friday and Saturday.

Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) is India’s first professional orchestra, formed in 2006 by NCPA. Mikel Toms, resident conductor of the SOI chamber orchestra, will lead the ensemble, which will perform an overture to Mozart’s comedic opera ‘The Marriage of Figaro’, Beethoven’s ‘Pastoral’ Symphony, and Bizet’s ‘Carmen Suite’ in the evenings.

While this set will be performed in the evenings, the Young People’s Concert, will be held on Saturday morning and is their ‘highlight show’ designed for children above the age of five.

“It is something to celebrate when your country has its own philharmonic orchestra and when it comes to Bengaluru. Such teamwork must really be appreciated,” says Arundhati Nag, founder of Ranga Shankara, the venue.

SOI Chamber Orchestra, June 17 and 18, 7.30 pm, and SOI Young People’s Concert, June 18, 11 am, Ranga Shankara, J P Nagar. Tickets available online and at the venue.

A fest for all

Fête de la Musique is back to providing a free platform to musicians of varying skills and genres after the Covid break. And so, the theme of the music festival is ‘Back To Life’. It will open this Friday and wind up next week, and will be held across three venues.

Alliance Française de Bangalore, Bangalore School of Music, and Bangalore Creative Circus have joined hands to present FDM 2022.

Jean Christian Randrianampizafy, director of Alliance Française de Bangalore, comments on the theme: “We, the three partners of FDM, are convinced that through culture, especially through music, we can repair the after-effects of the pandemic.” Music can fill the void, the desert, the Covid outbreak has created, he feels.

A roster of over 45 musicians who will perform jazz, rock, world music, Indian classical ragas and more.

Fête de la Musique will be held at three venues: Alliance Française de Bangalore, Vasanth Nagar, June 17, 24 and 25, 4 pm; Bangalore Creative Circus, Yeshwantpur, June 18 and 19, 4 pm; The Bangalore School of Music, RT Nagar, June 19, 4 pm. Entry is free.