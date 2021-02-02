Six pups inducted into police force

Six 48-day-old German Shepherd pups have joined the Karnataka police. They will be put under a year’s training during which they will be taught how to detect explosives and narcotics, Bhaskar Rao, additional director-general of police, internal security division, told Metrolife.

The police bought the pups from the Bangalore Kennel Club and veterinary doctors deemed them fit to start training, says Rao. “They will start with four or five hours of primary training a day for a year and will later be sent to the CRPF’s Dog Breeding and Training School at Taralu village for advanced training,” explains Rao.

Dogs are an integral part of the internal security force, tasked to guard airports, power stations and vital installations across the state. Dog squads are regularly used for surveillance at airports in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Hubballi, Belagavi and Bidar.

“They are deployed for airport customs, cargo and passenger duties. We have also been carrying out raids for explosives in Belagavi and Hubballi. We have detected 20 cases till date, with 12 in January alone,” says Rao.

Some dogs inducted into the anti-Naxal force are more aggressive, like Belgian Shepherds. “These dogs come trained just as tough as the personnel from the army, BSF and CRPF,” adds Rao.

The internal security division has a total of 50 dogs. “We start training early because one year of a dog’s life is like seven years for a human being. They learn fast when they are trained young. They are taught to live in harsh conditions, go without food and water, and acclimatised to sound and the smell of oil,” explains Rao. The biggest challenge is to find good handlers who is patient and a dog lover, he says.