Slay it with coffee on-the-go

About a year ago a new addition to the city’s cafes came up — Slay Coffee — with the promise of delivering its customers a gourmet coffee experience. They started off with a cloud kitchen in Koramangala and now they over 27 kitchens across the city. They offer over 30 varieties of coffees to choose from.

We tried four of their bestsellers, starting with their ‘Classic Cold Coffee’. The drink was a perfect combination of espresso, ice cream and chilled milk.

The next of the menu was the ‘Madras Mud’, a hot drink made with a double shot of espresso, chicory and steamed milk. The beverage is meant to be a tribute of sorts to the good ol’ south Indian filter coffee.

The chicory was unable to mellow down the bitter edge of the dark roasted coffee as it was supposed to. The taste nor the texture won us over.

The ‘French Lavender Latte’ that followed was also not a favourite. We did not particularly enjoy the aftertaste.

However, the ‘Rose Cold Coffee’, the last on the menu, was an instant hit. The drink was made with a double shot of espresso, chilled milk, vanilla ice cream and rose flavour. If you don’t enjoy the gulabari taste, this might not be for you.

However, we found that we enjoyed taking little sips out of it as opposed to having a glassful.

Their quirky yet functional packaging keeps the temperature appropriately steady, which is great for those who like to enjoy on-the-go. They also customise the coffee on the basis of its strength, the type and amount of sugar, and even offer vegan options for milk.