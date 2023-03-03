Spanish violinist performs this weekend

Elia Bastida, a Spanish classical violinist, will take the stage for an evening of jazz this weekend.

Known for being one of the few violinists in a genre dominated by instruments like trumpet, clarinet and piano, the Barcelona resident will be joined by her band comprising Josep Traver on guitar, Arnau Julià on drums, and Joan Chamorro on double bass.

The artiste, who is returning to the city after a performance in September last year, will present a set list that includes tracks from her new album, ‘Tribute to Stéphane Grappelli.’ Grappelli, the French jazz violinist, has had a great influence on the music of Elia. Songs like ‘Django,’ ‘I Can’t Get Started’ and ‘Flamingo’ offer listeners Elia’s take on the music of the Frenchman.

“We will be playing most of the tracks from my new album, but also some off my other CDs, so it will be a concert with varied sounds, swing, boleros and bossa nova,” shares Elia.

Talking about the future of classical music, the violinist says, “I think that there is a varied audience and the future looks bright because there are many talented young people who are taking up the cause of classical music.”

On March 3 and 4, 9.30 pm, and March 5, 8 pm, at Windmills Craftworks, Whitefield.