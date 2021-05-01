Staying indoors adding to Vit D deficiency: city docs

Not getting enough sun during the lockdown? If you are feeling weak and lethargic, and have body aches that are inexplicable, it could be a deficiency of Vitamin D, say city doctors.

A vitamin that has powerful effects on several systems in the body, is naturally available through sunlight. Doctors vouch that the deficiency, which is common among desktop professionals, and those working from home due to the pandemic, has added to cases.

Priyanka Rohatgi, chief clinical dietician, confirms that the pandemic and lockdown periods witnessed a spike in cases of vitamin D deficiency but establishing a cause and effect to movement is difficult.

“We are not getting our daily dose of the integral fat-soluble prohormone (it gets converted into a hormone in the body). Since vitamin D is not abundantly present in many foods, often one needs supplements,” she adds. It offers good protection against Covid-19 too. “Exposure to sunlight for even 20 minutes would help boost your immune system,” she adds.

Supplement through food

Reddy Jyothsna, chief clinical nutritionist, says a vitamin D deficiency can affect bones and lead to bone problems. “These lead to fatigue, which can affect one’s daily activities,” she adds.

She points out that many studies cite that 50 per cent of the world’s population has the deficiency. “In India, almost 85 percent of our population is told to have a lower vitamin D level,” Jyothsna says.

Replenishing these levels through food is challenging because there are minimal vegetarian options.

“In non-vegetarian food, oily fish like salmon, sardine and mackerel, red meat particularly liver portions and yolk of eggs are great sources of vitamin D. In vegetarian options, food rich in magnesium and calcium like mushrooms, fortified cereals, green leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, okra help balance vitamin D,” she

says.

Fortified milk (with Vitamin D) is also an option. “If one is too deficient, a reserve via a supplement is created and further maintained through diet,” Jyothsna says.

Vitamin D deficiency also occurs among those who use a lot of sunscreen during summers, says Pavithra N Raj, chief dietician. A deficiency could trigger bone problems and tiredness which could lead to irritability and mood swings.

“Vitamin D and calcium go hand in hand. Any calcium-rich food like milk and milk products, ragi, green leafy vegetables, and fish should be taken in sufficient amounts. When such foods are avoided, vitamin D absorption doesn’t happen,” she says.

Supplements like fish or cod liver oil capsules can be taken, once or twice a week. “Reports of people with low levels getting affected by Covid-19 in the US, has led many to take such supplements,” she adds.

30-45 mins of sun

Most adults only need around 400 IU (incubation units) per day, says Reddy Jyothsna, chief clinical nutritionist.

“It’s a small amount and can be generated easily with exposure to sunlight but it’s challenging when one is confined indoors. Even if occupied with work, if you can expose 10 to 15 percent of the body for just 30-45 minutes to the sun (without sunscreen) nowadays during 9 am to 11 am, the recommended dietary allowances can be attained,” she says.

Akansha GK, a nutritionist, suggests that one should plan activities at a balcony or beside a window, to make this a habit.

“If you are someone who likes reading or listening to music alone, plan a break with a book or your favourite playlist, near a window or door. If not, some family time or playing games outside in the garden also works,” she adds.