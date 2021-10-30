Street delights

Dahi Vada

Ingredients

For Vada Batter

1 cup urad dal

½ tsp chopped green chilli

1 tsp chopped ginger

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 pinch asafoetida (hing)

¼ cup water

1 tbsp raisins, chopped

15 cashews, chopped

Salt

Other ingredients

2.5 cups curd

½ to 1 tsp chaat masala

¼ to ½ tsp red chili powder

1 tsp roasted cumin powder

black salt, optional

¼ cup pomegranate arils, optional

2 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

For Tamarind

Chutney

½ cup tamarind

1.75 cups water

½ tsp ginger powder

1 pinch asafoetida

½ tsp cumin seeds

¼ tsp red chilli powder

7 to 8 tbsp jaggery or sugar, adjust as per your taste

rock salt

1 tsp oil

For Coriander

Chutney

2 cups coriander leaves

½ to 1 tsp dry mango powder

½ tsp chopped garlic

1 tsp green chillies

½ tsp cumin seeds or cumin powder

Salt as needed

2 to 3 tbsp water

Method

For the sweet chutney: Soak tamarind in water overnight or for 4 to 5 hours in a small bowl. Using your hands, squeeze and strain the pulp from the tamarind and set aside.

Heat oil in a small pan. Add cumin seeds and let them crackle. Add ginger powder, red chilli powder, asafoetida and stir. Later, add the strained tamarind pulp and cook for 2 to 3 minutes.

Add the jaggery and salt and simmer for 4 to 5 minutes on low to medium-low heat. The mixture would thicken. Let the tamarind chutney mixture cool and then store it in an air-tight dry jar or container.

For the green coriander chutney: Blend all the ingredients mentioned under the green chutney list with water. Remove and set aside in a small bowl.

To make the batter, first rinse the lentils thoroughly in water for 3 to 4 times. Next, soak them in water overnight or for 4 to 5 hours. Drain all the water and add the lentils in a mixer-grinder. Add chopped green chilies, chopped ginger, cumin seeds, asafoetida and salt.

Add water in parts and grind to a smooth thick or medium-thick flowing batter. Take the ground batter in a bowl. Stir the batter briskly for a couple of minutes. This aerates the batter, making it more light and fluffy. Add the chopped raisins and cashews. Combine well and set aside.

For dahi vada: Heat a pan with oil for deep frying. Once the oil is medium hot, add spoonful of the batter in the oil. When you see the vada becoming pale golden from the base and sides, you can turn them. Fry the vada until they become golden and crisp.

Take another bowl filled with water. Soak vadas in them for 12 to 15 minutes while they are still hot. You will notice slight change in colour.

Take each vada, flatten and press between your palms to remove the water.

Whisk curd until smooth. Pour the curd over the vadas evenly.

Top with the green chutney and tamarind chutney as needed. Sprinkle a few pinches of red chili powder or cayenne, roasted cumin powder, chaat masala and black salt. Garnish with pomegranate arils and coriander leaves and serve.

(recipe courtesy: vegrecipesofindia.com)

Chana Chaat

Ingredients

½ cup white chickpeas

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 tomato, finely chopped

1 to 2 green chillies, finely chopped

¾ tsp chaat masala

½ tsp dry mango powder

½ tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp roasted cumin powder

Salt to taste

1 to 2 tsp lemon juice

1 to 2 tbsp coriander leaves, finely chopped

Method

Wash and soak the beans in water overnight. Drain water and pressure cook for 3 to 4 whistles with fresh water. Place the cooked beans in a wide mixing bowl. Combine all the ingredients mentioned above and add more chaat masala or red chilli powder or lemon juice if necessary.

Mix well and serve warm with lemon wedges.

(recipe courtesy: blendwithspices.com)