‘Sumac’ offers authentic Turkish, Afghan dishes

The powder Sumac, which packs a tart, lemony, almost vinegar-like flavour, is the Middle Eastern equivalent of our ‘garam masala’. A restaurant in Bengaluru’s Kammanahalli, named after this ingredient, serves authentic Turkish and Afghani dishes.

Sumac offers a decent ambience with portraits of iconic Turkish landmarks and the quintessential multi-coloured hanging lamps. Even the sitting chairs and dining tables are designed to replicate the west Asian style.

The partner and MD, Mazhar Moideen says that the restaurant is his dream come true as he had been searching for authentic middle eastern food in Bengaluru for the last four years. Having grown up in the Gulf, Mazhar wished to find a place where he could savour his those flavours once again.

The restaurant serves a wide range of dishes from soups to fatayers at affordable prices. The Turkish yayla (chicken) and leham (beef) soups that cost Rs 110 and Rs 130 respectively are worth trying out.

The shawarma is a great choice to start your meal with, and it is available as a roll as well as a plate. The portions are significantly bigger than normal and are reasonably priced between Rs 80 to Rs 120. Their highlight is the Fatayers, a Middle-eastern meat pie. This is one of the few restaurants serving the dish in the city. A chicken fatayer costs Rs 250 while beef and veg cost Rs 260 and Rs 220, respectively. Zatar and cheese varieties are also available. Manakish made of chicken, beef and vegetables are the other rare dishes you can find here.

Flame-grilled burgers and Turkish sandwiches are equally popular. Barbeques, kebabs and curries are served with naan. Kofta Kadai, Afghani Dopyaza, Burani Banjan and Lobia are a must-try. If you order rice items, you will receive a complimentary juice or tea. Since they are generous with their portions, you can either take a friend along or pack the leftovers for a late-night snack.

From the regular hot beverage options to the Turkish coffee and Afghani doogh, you will not run of things to try at this joint. The joint has grown to be a popular hub among foreign nationals for providing food that is as close to authentic as possible. The biggest challenge Mazhar faces is sourcing the ingredients. However, he remains committed to serving authentic food sans artificial flavours, he adds.