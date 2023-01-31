Support for Wangchuk’s ‘climate fast’

Members of a waste management NGO headquartered in Bengaluru observed fast in response to Ladakhi engineer-educationist Sonam Wangchuk’s call for a climate protest.

Between January 26 and 30, Wangchuk went on a hunger strike in the sub-freezing temperatures of Ladakh to draw the Centre’s attention to the fragile ecosystem of Ladakh and demand safeguards for the region.

The Bengaluru, Gurugram, Haridwar, and Velachery teams of Saahas, the said NGO, observed fast on Monday, and took to social media to voice their support: “Wanchukji is peacefully trying to wake up people and administration before another disaster like Joshi Math happens (sic).”

“The participation and duration of the fast was voluntary. Eighteen employees in Bengaluru did the fast,” said their Bengaluru-based communications consultant Smita Kulkarni, who went without food all day.