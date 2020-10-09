Sustainable living during the pandemic

With extra caution being the norm these days, many sustainable living practices can make one queasy. Shopping for loose produce, for one, may not have many takers. However, those who have been following a zero-waste lifestyle says that much of these fears are unfounded. It is, in fact, possible to live sustainably even during the pandemic.

Odette Katrak, co-founder of Beautiful Bengaluru, says that she had to initially compromise during the lockdown.

“I usually choose loose produce with zero packaging but shopping during the pandemic made this more difficult. I had to sometimes switch to deliveries, which most equate with shopping online though that need not be so”.

Shopping online doesn’t go down well with most zero-waste shoppers - it needs to go well beyond routine daily ordering for convenience,” she says.

One needs to balance the cost of buying online against that of buying locally, not just monetary but environmental too, as there is excess packaging involved.

“Is there a huge discount? Is it something that isn’t available locally?” were earlier factors that merited exceptions. Today the need to avoid visiting stores tips the balance for many.

Buy local

Opting for home delivery does not mean only online shopping. Most local grocery stores are doing zero-waste delivery, an option she urges people to pick. “Small vendors need patronage much more than big chains” says Odette.

If shopping online, stay clear of platforms that individually package each item in plastic. This provides a false sense of security without actually making an item covid-free, especially plastic-wrapped vegetables that reach you a few hours later and are no safer than vegetables delivered in a basket by local vendors. “Avoid platforms such as MilkBasket that use banned NWPP (Non-Woven Polypropylene) carry-bags, which are extremely harmful to the environment. They haven’t responded to requests to stop using this. Customers need to stop using brands that don’t care for the environment or the law,” she adds

Shop responsibly

Vandana Pandey, who used to run a zero-waste grocery store, Suunya on HSR Layout says that the fear of infection has made many give up on sustainable practices. “During the lockdown, people were not even stepping out, and I didn’t have the manpower to ensure deliveries. Once shops opened up, people were still afraid of following the Bring Your Own Container (BYOC) model,” she says.

Vandana follows a minimalist lifestyle. “I don’t buy milk to avoid the packets. I used to have my evening tea from a local chai-wala but he started using disposable cups. My local bakery started refusing to pack in my containers. So I decided to simply forgo the few indulgences in my life,” she says.

While she agrees that her way of life may not be everyone’s cup of tea, she believes that now is the time for people to scale back.

“Overconsumption is a huge problem. Just buy what you need,” she says. With many new products in the market that cater to the fear, such as vegetable and fruit sanitisers, people are tempted to buy more.

“Consume consciously. Practice hygiene, and be careful. You can buy what you need, wash with soap and water and keep it out in the sun for a few hours before consuming,” she says.

Even with products such as onion, garlic and potatoes that can’t be washed, simply keep it out in the sun for a few hours or wait 72 hours before consuming, says Odette.

Reduce waste while positive

Sustainable living is possible even if you have tested positive, especially if one has a support system, says Meenakshi Bharat, gynaecologist.

Her daughter and son-in-law had tested positive at the start of September and for 15 days she supplied them with food.

“I would pack food in steel and glass reusable containers and my husband would drive down and drop it off. She washed the containers after eating, air it out for two days and leave it in front of her gate using rubber gloves,” she says. After picking up the containers, it would be kept on the terrace for next 48 hours, after which it would be washed again and then reused.

Practice wet waste management. “Vegetable waste can be composted at home, and fruit waste can be turned to bio enzymes, which can be used for cleaning purposes,” says Odette.

Avoid disposables. “If unavoidable, don’t discard it. The chances of whoever picks up your garbage getting infected would be high. Reuse if possible, or wait for 14 days before discarding,” says Meenakshi.

When discarding plastic containers, be sure to clean the containers fully before putting in dry waste, so that it doesn’t attract rodents, rats and fungus, adds Odette.