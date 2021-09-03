Take it easy with after-meal drinks

With so many mouth-watering sweets and festival food around us, it is almost impossible to stop at one. It’s also inevitable for us to end up with a bad stomach or indigestion.

This Ganesha Chaturthi, eat as many modakas and kodubales as you want without having to worry about indigestion. Metrolife brings to you traditional drinks you can prepare at home that will maintain your gut health. A cloud kitchen owner, Sandhya TC, says ginger tea is an ideal after-meal drink. “It not only quells nausea but is also soothes your stomach and throat,” she adds.

*Ginger tea relaxes the muscles of your intestines and pushes the food out our your system faster.

Ingredients

1 or 2 slices of ginger root

1 cup boiling water

Honey (optional)

Method

Put the ginger root slices directly in a mug.

Add the boiling water and allow it to steep for 5 to 10 minutes. Add honey to taste, if desired.

*Turmeric tonic is another drink to gulp down after a festival feast. Its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory powers boost the digestion process.

Ingredients

1 tbsp grated turmeric

1 tbsp grated ginger

I lemon

2 tsp maple syrup

1 pinch pepper

3 cups water

Method

To a small saucepan, add turmeric, ginger, lemon juice and leftover lemon rind, maple syrup, pepper, and filtered water.

Bring to a simmer over medium heat. Then turn it off.

Pour it in a glass and enjoy. You could even refrigerate the leftover tonic.

*If you suffer from indigestion frequently, it means your stomach is overloaded and is working more than its capacity.

A Baking soda drink is a classic solution to this problem. Make a drink with baking soda for instant relief. This drink can even be made with sparkling water or coconut water.

Ingredients

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1/4 tbsp baking soda

4-6 ounces of filtered drinking water

Method

Combine all the ingredients and drink within 5 minutes for reflux relief.