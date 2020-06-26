Testing made more accessible

The continued increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state has many worried. As rumours of yet another lockdown looms large, the state seems to be working towards increasing the testing rates in the state.

However, many citizens are not clear on the state’s policy on the same. Metrolife spoke to the BBMP’S nodal officer on testing, Dr Ravikumar Surpur, to find out more information.

How much will a test cost?

Rs 350 at both private hospitals and government clinics.

How long will a test take?

Sample will be drawn immediately. Result may take up to 74 hours. At the end of each day a team from the BBMP will collect the samples and take it to the testing labs and issue results. Thus, the time taken to issue results will depend on how burdened the labs are.

Who can get tested?

Hypochondriacs, those wanting to test out of sheer curiosity or because of the low costs should be charged the full amount of Rs 4,500 as they are adding to the burden of testing labs. Anyone with ILI: fever continuously for more than 13 days with cough and other symptoms.

Are people getting tested at random?

Random testing for police constables, press reporters, BMTC conductors, vendors at crowded markets such as the JC Market are being conducted. They are tested for their infectivity; owing to their higher rate of public interaction, people in these occupations could be super spreaders and may be more vulnerable to exposure.

How to find the nearest fever clinic?

Log on to www.covid19.karnataka.gov.in for the entire list of fever clinics in the city. You can also contact the Emergency Medical Support helpline on 104 or 97456 97456.

Is at home testing possible?

It is not a feasible option at the moment and is something only the private sector can undertake. It requires high manpower and logistics, which can be tough to achieve in a city like Bengaluru.

Testing policy

The testing policy followed by the Government of Karnataka has evolved over time. Initially, testing was limited to international passengers who showed symptoms and contacts of people who had tested positive. Subsequently, people who had travelled interstate were added to the list. This was later changed to test only those interstate travellers who exhibited symptoms. Any person who showed SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Illness) also began to be tested.

At the fever clinics people were tested based on history — people who had a history of travel to containment zones, had contact with a positive person or a person whose oxygen saturation level was low — as opposed to symptoms. With these parameters, the testing levels in Bengaluru was relatively low at about 1,500 to 2,000 samples a day.

“We observed that 50 per cent of deaths in the state was reported in Bengaluru which meant that testing in the city had to not just increase but account for at least 50 per cent of the total tests in Karnataka,” says Dr Ravikumar Surpur, BBMP spcl commissioner, public health and projets, and nodal officer on testing.

In order to understand the gap in testing, the BBMP began conducting Karnataka Private Medical Act Establishment Surveillance to monitor the number of people coming in with SARI and ILI (Influenza-like Illness).

They noticed that people were not being tested because of the high cost (Rs 4,500) and the fear of testing positive. People were scared of the stigma and treatment while hospitals were afraid of being sealed off if a sample tested positive. Even though BBMP fever clinics were testing for free prejudice against public hospitals prevented many from coming in.

“Taking all this into consideration we realised that the state issued the order to increase fever clinics — adding 66 private hospitals to the 51 government clinics where the test can be conducted. Testing has now increased to about 5,000 samples a day,” says Dr Surpur.

Why is testing important?

Testing has two main purposes. It reduces mortality by allowing an earlier diagnosis and helps prevent further spread.