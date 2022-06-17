The many avatars of yoga

World Yoga Day is on June 21. Whether you prefer fun acrobatics or an intense sweat session, there is a yoga class for everyone in the city.

Power yoga

A variation of Vinyasa yoga, it is perfect for those who want to up the intensity levels. It is a vigorous and fitness-based yoga form that is closely modelled on Ashtanga yoga. The form is fast-paced and focuses on building core strength and endurance.

Happy Yoga Community, located in Malleswaram and Banashankari, offers classes on multiple forms of yoga including power yoga. They also conduct yoga classes in Cubbon Park every Sunday, and the class will be free on June 26 to mark the World Yoga Day celebration. For details, contact 95381 21121.

Yin yoga

A meditative practice, Yin yoga counterbalances the more muscle-focused Yang yoga. The poses are held for a longer duration, to emphasise on the interlinked awareness between the mind and body. Through a variety of extending and deepening poses, it helps open up blockages and allows energy to flow freely.

Yin yoga classes can be availed at LYF Wellness. They have branches in Cooke Town and Benson Town. You can reach them at 98801 35082.

Hot yoga

Hot yoga is another style of yoga popular among fitness enthusiasts. In this practice, yoga postures are performed in a room set to 45 degrees Celsius and 40% humidity. The heat improves flexibility and also helps in burning calories, claim experts. Typically, the class lasts sixty to ninety minutes.

Aayana Yoga Academy in Jayanagar 5th Block offers Hot yoga classes. For details, contact 90354 24322.

Aerial yoga

Originally called antigravity yoga, aerial yoga combines traditional yoga poses with fun acrobatics and pilates. Instead of using a mat to perform yoga poses, aerial yoga uses a silk hammock or sling suspended from the ceiling. Movements are the same as in other forms of Yoga, but here the hammock provides support and increases flexibility and range of motion.

Akshar Yoga offers Aerial yoga classes. They have branches in RT Nagar, Sadashiv Nagar, Whitefield, Marathahalli and Yelahanka. To learn more, contact 96638 02425.

Pet yoga

This emerging trend combines yoga and pets. Pets are fantastic support systems, whether they are just lying beside you or stretching with you. With pet yoga, you incorporate the calmness and happiness that pets bring into a meditation practice. It’s therapeutic for you as well as a great way to bond with the pet.

At Zen YogaShala in Thanisandra, classes are available online and offline. Contact 98860 12094 for details.