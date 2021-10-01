These women are biking for change

Bengaluru has more than 1,000 women bikers. That sisterhood is only growing and getting better. These women are taking out bike rallies to create awareness about various social causes.

Swathi R, a Kannada vlogger and YouTuber, says, “I have ridden my motorcycle all over India but riding for a cause makes me feel like I am part of a family. I have participated in many cause rides and each one is unique.”

She feels it is every citizen’s “responsibility to support social issues” and she feels that “cause rides” are a fun means to that end.

Special Initiative Riders (SIR) is one such collective of bikers, who ride for a cause. Founder Ganesh Prasad says that female bikers “bring unbelievable energy” to these initiatives. “Today’s women manage household work, have great careers and take time off to participate in rides/rallies,” he comments.

Fostering social change

Films and the society at large tends to look down upon bikers as a nuisance but these women are challenging that perception and how!

Sonali Mukherji, a biker with SIR and a network engineer by profession, has participated in more than 20 cause rides. She says, “While I go on many rides, these rides give me a different sense of happiness and contentment. It blends my passion for biking with compassion for the people of my city.”

Most recently, on September 21, she participated in an ‘Autism Awareness Ride’. The aim was to promote inclusion for people on the autism spectrum in society. “If I am able to influences a positive change in even one person, my participation becomes meaningful,” she says.

The Rotary E-Club Tandav, Bangalore District, organised a similar ride called ‘Zero Hunger — No one should stay hungry’ in August. Prathima Devi, secretary, says, “It was organised from Bengaluru to Mandya. Women drove for more than 200 km, distributing groceries to needy families/NGOs/communities on the way.”

Prathima was enthused by the participation of female bikers. She says, “The happiness we got by helping people was beyond anything I have ever experienced.”

What women want

Some of these rides are by the women, for the women. They concern the empowerment of women and well-being of the girl child.

In association with a private hospital, SIR took out a ‘Mother & Newborn Safety Awareness Bike Rally’ from Byatarayanapura on September 19. Twenty-five women bikers led the ride with over 70 bikers participating in

total.

The group has also conducted rides to create awareness about menstrual hygiene and to distribute sanitary pads in rural areas.

Green team



Members of Greenotsav took part in a saplings-and-seed ball plantation ride in July



Aarthi R is keen on the conservation of environment. So her group ‘Greenotsav’ organised a saplings and seed ball plantation ride on July 18 this year. “Twenty women riders led a group of 50 bikes and planted 230 fruit-bearing plants at a government high school in Koyira village, Devanahalli,” she informs.

Aarthi believes riding for a cause fosters a sense of responsibility towards the environment. “Women empowerment is the talk of the day. Their talent should not be confined to the kitchen and household work. Such rides give women an opportunity to showcase their capabilities — to empower themselves, to empower the rural women and to initiatives to conserve nature,” she says.

Tips for a safe ride

Service your bike. Check fuel and air pressure.

Wear good safety gear, knee pads and a safety-approved helmet.

Carry water and essential medications, if any.

Every group has its rules — understand them and stick to them.

Carry extra clutch wire and fuse switches.

Upcoming rides

Daughters Day Initiative Ride to Airport toll and back to Hyatt Hotel (October 10) Contact: 99165 96396

Kannada Ulisi Kannada Belesi from Bengaluru to Mysuru and back. The ride will start on October 31 and wind up on November 1 to mark the Kannada Rajyotsava. Contact: Greenotsav

World Diabetes Day Awareness Ride from Bengaluru to Dommana Kuppe Kunigal-Tumkur Highway on November 14. Contact: 99807 66699