Things to do over the long weekend

The countdown to the long weekend, August 13 to 15, has begun. Here’s what you can do in Bengaluru if you have not made plans to travel outside the city.

Midnight ride to save wildlife

Green Army Force, an NGO, is organising ‘Midnight Flagship Ride’ to garner support for the conservation of elephants, tigers and the Bannerghatta forest. Environmentalists will address the gathering at Town Hall at 7 pm. At 9 pm bikers will ride for 35 km from Town Hall to Freedom Park, carrying banners and slogans, informs Harshitha Adeelu, a trustee.

On August 14, 7 pm onwards. Register (Rs 199) on razorpay.com

Run for inclusion

Sports With A Mission, a trust that works for the empowerment of underprivileged children, is organising a non-competitive run for persons with disability and able-bodied people, at Vidhana Soudha Layout, near Hennur Cross. The participants can choose between a 2.5-km and 5-km run.

On August 14, 6 am. Register (Rs 399 and Rs 499) on swamindia.com

Book a heritage walk

Join architect Mansoor Ali on a heritage walk around Chamarajapet and Kalasipalya. The itinerary includes Tipu Sultan’s Summer Palace and his armoury, and Bengaluru Fort. There will be a stopover for a vegetarian breakfast in the neighbourhoood. Ali organises heritage tours and city trails under the brand of Bengaluru by Foot.

On August 14, 8 am to 11 am, register (Rs 600) on bengalurubyfoot.com

For the army

More than 300 soldiers, in duty and retired, will run at this event by She for Society, an NGO comprising women bikers. Citizens can choose to cycle or run.

On August 14, 6 am, at St Joseph Grounds, Vittal Mallya Road. Register (Rs 300) on bookmyshow.com

Visit the flower show

The historic Independence Day Lalbagh flower show has returned after a two-year hiatus.

Installations of Kannada stars Dr Rajkumar and his son Puneeth Rajkumar are the major attraction this year.

About 100 varieties of flowers, sourced locally and from abroad, are on display.

On view till August 15, 7 am to 7 pm. Entry fee Rs 25 onwards

Join a joy ride

Catch up with outdoor enthusiasts on this joy ride, organised by Muddie Trails, a tours and trek company.

The plan is to bike 145 km towards the Shivanasamudra waterfall, located in Chamarajanagar district, bordering Mandya district, see the famous Barachukki and Gaganachukki falls, and return to Bengaluru the same day, shares Sreemath Shirky, one of the founders.

On August 15, 6 am to 6 pm. Register (Rs 300) on muddietrails.com

Go plogging

A bunch of citizen welfare groups are organising two plog runs over the weekend. On August 14, they will do a clean-up drive at the West Gate of Lalbagh Botanical Gardens, and on August 15, they will meet at Hosakerehalli Lake.

On August 14 and 15, 7 am. Entry is free. Contact theindianploggersarmy on Instagram.