Three from state win TOTO Awards 2022

Mar 10 2022
Team Metrolife,
  • Mar 10 2022, 23:32 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 23:38 ist
Ranjani Ramadoss

The winners of the TOTO Awards 2022 were announced in a virtual ceremony recently. Instituted by Toto Funds the Arts, a non-profit trust, it recognises budding artistes under the age of 30 every year.

Over 750 entries were received this year. Ranjani Ramadoss, a singer-songwriter based in Bengaluru, lifted the award in the music category for her soul-pop project RANJ. The jury was impressed with the composition, production and arrangement of her work.

The Kannada Creative Writing Award went to Krishna Devangamath from Dharwad. The imagery in his poems is ingenious and startling, remarked the jury. Uday Kanungo from Bhubaneshwar and Aswin Vijayan from Kozhikode won the English segment for a short story on life and death (titled ‘The World Without Us’), and poems dwelling on the idea of home respectively.

Enso, a film about loss, trauma, and healing by Megha Shetty from Havanje, Udupi, and ‘Daura’, a political satire directed by Shubham Dilip Ghatge from Baramati, Pune, soared ahead of 114 other entries to emerge as the winners of the Toto Awards for Short Film.

Likewise, there were two winners in the photography category. ‘Intimacy of Distance’ by Farheen Fatima from Chandigarh depicts the impact of the pandemic on lovers. The ‘Across’ series by Prakash Bhuyan from Guwahati reflects on the life across the borders. 

