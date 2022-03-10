Three from state win TOTO Awards 2022

The winners of the TOTO Awards 2022 were announced in a virtual ceremony recently. Instituted by Toto Funds the Arts, a non-profit trust, it recognises budding artistes under the age of 30 every year.
Over 750 entries were received this year. Ranjani Ramadoss, a singer-songwriter based in Bengaluru, lifted the award in the music category for her soul-pop project RANJ. The jury was impressed with the composition, production and arrangement of her work.
The Kannada Creative Writing Award went to Krishna Devangamath from Dharwad. The imagery in his poems is ingenious and startling, remarked the jury. Uday Kanungo from Bhubaneshwar and Aswin Vijayan from Kozhikode won the English segment for a short story on life and death (titled ‘The World Without Us’), and poems dwelling on the idea of home respectively.
Enso, a film about loss, trauma, and healing by Megha Shetty from Havanje, Udupi, and ‘Daura’, a political satire directed by Shubham Dilip Ghatge from Baramati, Pune, soared ahead of 114 other entries to emerge as the winners of the Toto Awards for Short Film.
Likewise, there were two winners in the photography category. ‘Intimacy of Distance’ by Farheen Fatima from Chandigarh depicts the impact of the pandemic on lovers. The ‘Across’ series by Prakash Bhuyan from Guwahati reflects on the life across the borders.
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Cong butt of jokes; Rahul, Sidhu find special mention
BJP's celebratory conch to resound in 2024 LS polls?
'Oh guru!' Sidhu semantics cost Congress Punjab pride
Black Panther director Coogler mistaken for bank robber
New S Korea prez to teach 'rude boy' Kim some manners
Cong drowns in saffron wave as BJP, AAP near victories
Ukraine war: Two weeks that changed the world
How Bhagwant Mann delivered the perfect punchline