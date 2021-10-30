Three ways to give a healthy twist to Kheer

Kheer is the go-to dessert in the Indian subcontinent for all occasions and festivals and it’s not hard to see why. It’s a rather simple preparation, made with rice, milk, sugar, cardamom and dry fruits, yet it leaves one feeling moreish.

Since it’s a simple dish, it also lends itself to a lot of improvisation. Metrolife shows you three ways to make this quintessential Indian pudding more healthy.

CARROT KHEER

Ingredients

10 cashew

2 tbsp raisins

1 ½ cup carrot (grated)

4 cup milk

¼ tbsp saffron/kesar

½ cup sugar

¼ tbsp cardamom powder

2 tbsp pistachios

2 tbsp ghee

For instant khova

1 tbsp butter

¼ cup milk

½ cup milk powder

Method

To a kadai, heat 2 tbsp ghee and fry cashews and raisins. Once the cashews turn golden brown, keep aside.

In the same kadai, add carrot (grated) and sauté well.

Sauté until the carrots change colour and turn aromatic.

Add the milk to boil on medium flame.

Stir occasionally and boil the milk for 10 minutes or until the milk thickens.

Meanwhile, prepare the khova by heating 1 tbsp butter and add ¼ cup milk

Stir well to make sure butter and milk are combined well.

Now add milk powder, keeping the flame on low and stirring continuously.

After 5 minutes, the mixture should start to separate from the pan.

Keep mixing until it forms into a lump of khova.

Now crumble the khova with your hand and add it to the kheer along with ¼ cup of jaggery. Stir well.

Continue to boil for 10 minutes or until the milk thickens and turns creamy.

Now add cardamom powder and fried cashews and raisins and mix well.

Finally, serve carrot kheer chilled or hot, garnished with pistachios.

BEETROOT KHEER

Ingredients

1 cup beetroot (finely grated)

3 tbsp ghee

1 ½ cup milk

½ cup jaggery

5 almonds

1 tbsp sweet condensed milk

½ tbsp cardamom powder

4 pistachios

4 cashews

1 tbsp roasted vermicelli (semiya)

Method

Heat ghee in a pan, then roast cashew nuts, pistachios and almonds and keep aside.

Next, roast the vermicelli and keep it aside.

In the same pan, add 2 tbsp of ghee and beetroot and sauté for 3 minutes.

Add milk, and let it boil till it thickens.

Add jaggery and mix well.

Add sweet condensed milk, roasted dry fruits and cardamom powder. Give them a mix and serve hot.

OATS KHEER

Ingredients

½ cup oats (rolled oats taste best)

1 ½ to 2 cups milk

3 tbsp jaggery

1 pinch cardamom powder

1 ½ tbsp ghee

Cashews as desired

Method

Heat ghee in a pan, fry cashews until golden. Set them aside.

Add oats and sauté on a low to medium flame until they are well roasted and they change the colour slightly. This reduces the stickiness.

Next pour milk and cook until the kheer becomes thick. Stir often.

If needed, you can add more milk to bring it to the desired consistency.

Add cardamom powder.

If you are using jaggery in the recipe, turn off the heat and then add. Alternatively, you can make a jaggery syrup and cool completely before adding it to the oats kheer.

Mix and cook for a few more minutes.

Add some more ghee and turn off the stove.

Transfer oats kheer to a serving bowl and garnish with nuts and a few drops of ghee.