Time to declutter your handbag

When you’re digging through a large tote, it is easy for things to go missing especially when you need them the most. Here’s a list to help you stay organised and prepared for any occasion.

Breath mints or gums

To always feel confident and be at the top of your game, breath mints are a must. A lunch without onions and garlic is almost impossible, they often leave you feeling smelly and uncomfortable. Breath mints prevent bad breath and also helps you maintain oral hygiene.

Travel pack of tissues

From when you spill a drink on yourself to an unexpected cold, or even while showing kindness to strangers, you can never go wrong with a pack of tissues.

A makeup bag

Keep a lip balm (Vaseline or Chapstick), bobby pins and hair elastics, hairbrush, wet wipes, hand cream, and moisturiser, and other makeup products that you use in this go-to bag. That way, when you need anything, you won’t have to ransack your entire bag for it.

Portable charger

Given how unpredictable phone batteries are, portable chargers are just as indispensable as your makeup. You may not need it very often, but they can prove to be a lifesaver one day.

Notebook and agenda

When you have an idea to jot down or a minor detail to remember, writing it down is more satisfying than saving it on the phone. Having agendas also makes you feel more organised and in control. Carry a pen and a pencil to write on it too.

A chocolate bar

Skipping meals for an urgent meeting is quite normal for working professionals. Sometimes, a low sugar level will leave you feeling dizzy and hampers your entire day. A chocolate bar, especially made of nuts, can come a long way.

Body spray

Especially during summers, you tend to sweat more than you expect. Using body spray will make you smell good and approachable, and they are not as harmful as deodorants and perfumes.

The must-haves

Plasters, a hand sanitiser, tampons or pads, spare masks and gloves are some things you cannot go out without, given the situation.

Having them in your purse will make you feel less anxious and ready.