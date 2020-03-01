‘Tough to volunteer but it’s a learning experience’

On the third-day of BIFFes, Metrolife caught up with a few student volunteers to know what goes on behind the curtain and what they have learnt from this year’s film festival.

For a few, it was their first time at the festival and their curiosity to know what happens behind the scene got them to volunteer.

Aditya Patel, a second-year, filmmaking student from Jain University volunteered to be part of the backstage crew after his classmate suggested it to him.

Though this is his first time at BIFFes, he has been a regular attendee at IFFI Goa.

“The festival gives me a chance to meet directors from different countries and their crews. Managing the crowd, interacting and getting to know so many people, it has all been such a wonderful experience. I wish I could watch a few films though. As volunteers, we can’t watch an entire movie but I did get the chance to catch half of a film,” he said.

Volunteering at a film festival is a tough job, said Jay, another student volunteer at BIFFes.

“Sometimes, a few members in the audience don’t listen to us. Some of them are famous but we might not know them, so they act superior and don’t listen to us.”

Volunteering for an event like this gives students a lot of exposure and experience, says Chukki, a student of Surana College.

“In BIFFes, there are different departments one can volunteer in. I chose to emcee. In fact, this is my first time emceeing. It is a mixed audience — sometimes they are uncontrollable, sometimes peaceful and sometimes they are just listening to you very carefully.”

Recalling one of her memorable experiences at BIFFes, she said. “On the first 1, I was emceeing for the screening of ‘Cinema Donkey’. My friends were in the audience, and they all started cheering my name. It was very embarrassing, but then Shahed Ahmadlou, the director, also joined them and slowly the entire hall followed. That is not supposed to happen, considering the movie and the director are the main focus. I had to later go to my friends and ask them not to do that. It was memorable because the director took it in good spirit.”

Rohit, a BBM student from Christ College and his brother, along with a few of their friends, were waiting in queue to catch Jayro Bustamante directorial, ‘La Llorona’, when Metrolife caught up with them.

Rohit’s brother has attended the last three seasons of BIFFes. However, Rohit was underage then.

“But now, I am 18 and I am finally here. I have already watched five movies and they were all so good. It has been a learning experience,” he said.

He added, “I am here so I learn about different cultures and filmmaking in general. It is interesting to see how other countries explore the dynamics of filmmaking. I think I have accomplished that on my first visit,” he added.