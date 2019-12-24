Treats for the season

Festive fudge

Harshitha Bhasker is moving away from traditional chocolates with Christmas fudge in cranberry and pistachio and chocolate mint flavours, with ‘Sinalicious Desserts’.

She is also making sticky toffee pudding and chocolate pudding.

Contact: 99721 63537

Wholesome hampers

Jeyadra Vijayselvan has curated a special hamper which includes something for everyone. Packed in a reusable gift box, the hamper has an old fashioned dark plum cake, signature white plum cake (for those who don’t like the dark version), candied almonds, Turkish Delight Cookies, Almond Anzac biscuits, Medjool Florentine biscuits and Jewish cinnamon babka.

Contact: To order, WhatsApp on 95380 11185.

Cute cupcakes

Katherene Deborab Abel aims to make Christmas extra special with cupcakes from her venture, ‘Ms K’s Cupcakes & Cakes’. They are available in eggnog, gingerbread, cinnamon and chocolate, and chocolate and peppermint flavours.

She also has gingerbread cookies, gingerbread houses and cakes for the season.

Contact: 99167 90969

Binge on Bucket cake

Nivedita Ghosh’s unique creation for Christmas, ‘Snowy Bucket Cake’, will be a treat for the eyes and tummy. The cake has Christmas-themed figurines such as a snowman, snowflakes, presents and trees, made out of chocolate. Flavours available are lemon curd and plum cake with chocolate ganache.

She also has wreath-themed, snowflake and Christmas tree cupcakes, snowflake bonbons and brigadeiros.

Contact: 98807 75467

Macaron magic

Dig into some Christmas-themed macarons in two variants — ‘Spiced Gingerbread’ and ‘Rum and Raisins’ — from ‘Cake My Heart’ by Sandhya Parthasarathy.

She also has hampers which include fruit cake, mini gingerbread loaf, mini lemon and berries tart, caramel shortbread, macarons and gingerbread man cookies.

Contact: 97393 62039