Trust provides life skills training for school teachers

The aim is to increase their socio-emotional competency

Barkha Kumari
  • Jan 31 2023, 23:41 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 00:01 ist
The valedictory function of the 'Teacher Transformation' initiative was held on Tuesday in Chikkaballapur.

In a bid to improve the performance of primary government schools, a rural development trust based in Bengaluru has developed a life skills initiative for teachers.

On Tuesday, Gramaantara Trust concluded its ‘Teacher Transformation’ initiative that it undertook for 32 teachers from 11 primary government schools in the Poshettihalli cluster of Chikkaballapur, in a pilot done jointly with block education officer Shobha G N.

Held over three months, the online sessions were designed to strengthen their motivation level, value system, and response to crises. It was during the last session, held offline, that the facilitator Mamatha M R connected these lessons back to the task of teaching, informs founder and managing trustee Usha S Shetty.

Usha notes the under-performance of a government school is either blamed on the lack of infrastructure or a poor curriculum, and the remedy involves fixing the two. The challenges faced by teachers, who are “the instrument of instruction”, often get neglected.

Government school teachers are burdened with a lot of work outside the classroom, “from going on election duty to providing data to school authorities”, the trust found during a fact-finding project it footed 18 months ago in consultation with educationists, government officials, and NGOs.

The stress inside the classroom is no less as the teachers have to manage children from under-privileged backgrounds and different learning curves. The initiative wants to improve their socio-emotional competency to deal with daily challenges.

The trust has recorded these sessions in a document, which they are open to sharing forward with other clusters. “The block education officer of Bengaluru South has shown interest,” Usha informs.

Gramaantara Trust
Bengaluru

