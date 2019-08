Twenty-three-day Gokulashtami celebrations

Unnati is back with their annual ‘Gokulashtami Celebrations’. The 42nd edition started on August 3. Featuring musical concerts by renowned artistes, the event goes on till August 25.

This year’s event has a combination of some of the best artistes and upcoming artistes, says organiser Ramesh Swamy. The concerts will be held at Odukkathur Mutt, Halasuru, and are open to all.

Schedule

Concerts

August 6: Bharat Sundar at 6 pm

August 7: Sandeep Narayan at 6 pm

August 8: Ramakrishnan Murthy at 6 pm

August 9: Trichur Brothers (Srikrishna and Ramkumar Mohan) at 6 pm

August 10: T M Krishna at 6 pm

August 11: S Saketharaman at 5.30 pm

August 12: P Unnikrishnan at 6 pm

August 13: Sikkil C Gurucharan at 6 pm

August 14: T S Pattabhirama Pandit at 6 pm

August 15: Manjusha Patil at 6 pm

August 16: Nithyashree at 6 pm

August 17: Sudha Raghunathan at 6 pm

August 18: Shashank Subramanyam at 5.30 pm

Discourse

August 19 to 22: Spiritual discourse in Tamil by Suki Sivam, 7 pm to 9 pm

Gokulashtami special

August 23: ‘Sampoorna Narayaneeyam’ by Rukmini Parameswaran at 8 am

‘Sri Jayadeva Ashtapadi Bhajan’ by Sri Ramakrishna Bhajana Sabha Trust at 6 pm

Bhajan by Manjapra Mohan and group at 9.15 pm

August 24: ‘Sri Jayadeva Ashtapadi Bhajan’ and ‘Panchapadi’ by Udayallur K Kalyanaraman and group at 1 pm.

‘Nrithya Sankeerthanam’ by J S Eshwar Prasad, J S Sreeram and group at 6.30 pm

‘Divyanama Sankeerthanam’ and ‘Dolothsavam’ by Udayallur K Kalyanaraman, J S Eshwar Prasad, J S Sreeram and group at 8.45 pm.

August 25: ‘Unchavruthi’ at 8.30 am

Vedaghosham by students of Vedapatasala, Nammasampradaya.

‘Radhakalyana Mahotsavam’ by Udayallur K Kalyanaraman, J S Eshwar Prasad, J S Sreeram and group at 10.45 am.