Unique platform to attract unsung Indian filmmakers

Ravi Krishnan, a Bengaluru-based techie, has created NFTKart, a one-of-a-kind digital space to provide opportunities to several independent Indian filmmakers to reach global buyers.

In a candid chat with Metrolife, he reveals more about the startup and how it aims to revolutionise the country’s film market with message-driven films.

Excerpts from an interview:

Tell us a little more NFTKart. What technology does the platform work with?

NFTKart is a marketplace community where independent filmmakers can tokenise their film rights and equity for buyers and investors. The platform holds the concept of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and digitally represents the contract between a seller and buyer. It adds all the advantages of blockchain technology such as decentralisation, reduced cross-border charges, and no-cost digital rights management.

When do you plan to launch this platform? Will the digital space be restricted to only Indian filmmakers?

Our first group of filmmakers will go live with their content in July. We will begin with Indian filmmakers and soon invite global filmmakers and buyers too.

How will budding filmmakers, content creators, and buyers benefit from this platform? Who are your target people?

Any internet protocol (IP) holder of a film can tokenise their IP rights and reach thousands of buyers across the world. We’re also discovering new markets where content can be sold to. With subtitling, language will not be a barrier for content to be rejected. We are targeting independent filmmakers who make content-driven films and are usually unable to sell in the current competitive film market. We plan to given opportunities for writers and authors in the future.

Do you aim to compete with the existing OTT platforms through your content?

No, OTT platforms are our buyers, and we want them to discover great independent films and filmmakers who are yet to come into the limelight. Our platform is all in all a marketplace community.

What marketing strategies have you adopted to reach a wider audience?

We have partnered in the film business through which we could showcase talented filmmakers. Also, we are investing by forming a separate category in social media that would talk about films, filmmaking, and Web 3.0 technology. We also plan to partner with film festivals soon.

Are NFTs the next big thing for creators and buyers to sell and buy digital art?

NFTs have been a huge platform for content creators for the last few years. Beyond buying and selling art, NFT technology can serve multiple purposes. We wish to use this platform to improve the film business fairly and convincingly.