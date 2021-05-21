Viral chest physiotherapy video decoded

With Covid-19 cases rampant across the country, social media also seems to be working overtime and churning out new viral videos every other day. These viral messages are usually based on treatments to cure Covid-19 and get rid of its symptoms.

One such viral video recommends chest physiotherapy (CPT) for recovering Covid-19 patients.

The viral message claims that doctors across the country have started this for many Covid-19 patients so far and patients are responding well to it and supposedly stable. To verify this information, Metrolife spoke to experts in the field.

Chest physiotherapy is a mechanism wherein the chest muscles are stimulated to improve the lung capacity and bring out the secretions which are stuck in the lung.

“CPT is essential in the airway clearance of acute and chronic respiratory disorders with retained airway secretions. This helps to improve the wellbeing of the patients when there is impaired lung function,” says Dr R Subramaniam.

“In simple terms, it can help improve lung function and make breathing easier for patients,” says Akshata Rao, lead rehabilitation expert.

Dr Aysha Rayeena, explains that chest physiotherapy is a broad term. “There are a lot of techniques that come under CPT. What they’re doing in the video is called chest percussions. When doctors refer to chest physiotherapy, it may not necessarily only involve chest percussions but it can surely be a part of it,” she says.

When it comes to its effect on Covid-19, various research and studies have found the practice helpful.

“Since last year there have been several studies proving CPT to be helpful in handling Covid symptoms. In the acute phase, the involvement might be lesser depending on the severity of lung involvement. But it can definitely play a huge role in post Covid recovery,” says Akshata.

“It not only helps in improving lung capacity but also can help fight various other side effects of Covid like tiredness and fatigue,” says Dr Subramanium.

However, Akshata adds that the viral video is misleading. "There are a lot of mistakes in what they’re doing. Positioning a patient is most important while doing therapy and that is incorrect in the video. Also, the video seems to be distressing the patient more than helping," she says.

The video is being heavily circulated and has led to many trying out the techniques at home.

“Yes, you can do it at home but you need to do it right. It’s not just hitting on the chest, it is much more than that,” says Dr Aysha.

She suggests consulting a professional and learning the technique from them before trying it at home as the videos on WhatsApp teach nothing.

“Every patient is different. The age, comorbidities, symptoms of Covid must be taken into consideration before trying CPT. Always consult a doctor and get a thorough physical assessment done by a physiotherapist to understand what is applicable to you and your recovery,” advises Akshata.