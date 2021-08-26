Virtual Harikatha to mark Krishna Janmashtami

A young artiste is presenting a virtual Harikatha in Kannada on August 29. “It is the story of a battle between Krishna and his dearest friend Arjuna. The script is filled with humour and valour and holds great spiritual significance,” says Sharat R Prabhath, who traces his lineage to saint-composer Purandaradasa.

Sharat started performing Harikatha in 2010 under the guidance of his father Raghavendra J Prabhath. Harikatha is a traditional form of storytelling by a performer proficient in music, dance and theatre. “The ultimate objective of this art is spiritual uplift. It is also packed with entertainment,” says Sharat. To keep Indian traditions alive, it is important to protect and nurture traditional arts like the Harikatha, he says. August 29, 7.30 pm. Tickets on BookMyShow