Voices from Bangalore Lit Festival

<b> 99 Not Out! </b>

The discussion revolved around life coach and wellness consultant, Sujata Kelkar Shetty’s debut book ‘99 Not Out! Your Guide to a Long and Healthy Life’. Namu Kini, Bengaluru-based entrepreneur led the talk.

“I’ve been writing on health and wellness for the past 10 years and they’re all on preventive health, so this book is an amalgam of 10 years worth of research. It has 27 tips on wellness across the mind-body-spirit space,” says Sujata.

She says the book puts the onus back on the readers to figure out what works for them rather than blindly follow the routines of bloggers and such. “Look at this as an anthology of principles that you can go through and choose what works for you at what time in your life,” she says. The book covers many soft topics, but all are backed by evidence-based research.

They touched on topics from compassion to journal-writing.

On compassion, Sucheta says, “Doing things for others without expecting anything in return gives our mental health a boost. But what we have more trouble with is doing the same for ourselves. We must be as kind to ourselves as we are to a best friend”.

While giving tips for journaling, she says, “ just write”.

“It doesn’t need to be grammatically correct, it doesn’t need to be worded properly, it doesn’t need to have the right spelling. It just needs to be put out on paper. Because paper is non-judgmental and when you get it out, it’s out there without having to unnecessarily share it with someone.”

She says journal-writing works wonders for your mental health because as a society we’re yet to come to terms with seeking help from therapists and counsellors.

An entire section of the book is dedicated to sleep, “It’s one behaviour that’s conserved across the animal kingdom,” says Sucheta, “there has to be a good reason for it” It has a range of advantages from physiological to emotional. The most interesting fact about sleep though was read out from the book by Namu, “Dr Naveen says you have to be in bed by 11 pm every night. If you stay up past 11 pm, then it triggers cortisol production as if it’s a brand new day and you’ve essentially lived two days in one quickening the aging process.”

A question from the audience regarding this was what should young mothers, who can’t avoid staying up past 11 pm do. The answer was afternoon naps.

<b>The worries of being from the North-East India </b>

Are you Chinese?” “Do you eat monkeys?” “Are you are a foreigner?” are questions that people from North-East India are often asked when they move out of their homeland.

A session at the Bangalore Literature Festival addressed the sensitive topic of ‘Belonging and Unbelonging in North-East India’. On the panel were Assamese author Jahnavi Barua, entrepreneur and writer Paramjit Bakhshi and Preeti Gill, a writer who has worked extensively with women and conflicts in North-East India.

The discussion, set against the background of the National Register of Citizens in Assam and the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act Bill, was centred on the question, “Do people of North-East India need to constantly prove themselves to be Indian?”

The three panelists have put together an anthology called ‘Insider Outsider: Belonging and Unbelonging in North-East India’, which tell stories that people living in the mainland hardly know about. “These are stories everyone across India would relate to. Everybody is an insider at some point and when we draw a line, we quickly become an outsider,” Preeti said.

“The first thing one asks me is, where do I come from. I come from Shillong, although I am ethnically an Assamese,” she said. “When the states split and we had to move to Guwahati, I realised that while I was very happy growing up in Shillong, at many points I was looked upon as an outsider... it didn’t leave a very easy feeling in my stomach,” she said.

When the British decided to make Shillong the capital of that region, naturally like any capital city, the place was flooded with people from outside. So what happened to Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai happened to Shillong long ago.

“What we didn’t realise along the way — what we also didn’t realise in Bengaluru — is that the local people felt overwhelmed. And feeling overwhelmed and being threatened — the loss of identity, land, language or culture — leads to many ramifications which play out in different ways in the long term,” Preeti said. She said that living in Delhi was eye-opening because it questions you. If you are from the margins — be it from the South, North or North-East — Delhi makes you question yourself a lot, she said. “The idea of home is very nebulous... but for people in the North-East, it has become a political and a very emotional question. It is a highly charged up idea there,” Jahnavi said.

Paramjit’s parents had moved to the North-East from Rawalpindi during the time of partition. “I lived for the longest time in Shillong but I still get called an outsider. My wife is a Khasi and we have been married for 37 years, so the question of identity is hurtful. When we were kids, I don’t remember asking anyone where they were from,” he said.

The panel also spoke about how one’s identity is Indian when one goes out of the country, and asked what the need to prove one’s identity while inside the country is.

“Bengaluru is one city where I was not questioned about my identity when I came here back in 1992. I was welcomed, what I wore was welcomed, also my food was welcomed. I felt Indian. And that’s when I thought that’s how it should be,” Paramjit said.