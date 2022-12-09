Watercolour series on B’luru streets by German artist

P Jois
P Jois, DHNS,
  • Dec 09 2022, 00:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2022, 00:44 ist
One of the works on display.

Matthias Beckmann, an artist from Berlin, has been exhibiting his painting series ‘How to cross a road in Bangalore’ at 1Shantiroad Studio since Wednesday.

Matthias captures the street life in the city using watercolours — its narrow pavements full of holes, tripping hazards while walking them, changing dynamics and the invisible order that goes with the flow.

Explaining the title of the show, he jested about the arduous journey one needs to make while walking on the Bengaluru streets. That said, he wished “people turned-off their phones for a week to truly observe their city, and appreciate their surroundings”.

“I was delighted at the openness and hospitality shown to me by the onlookers, some even offered me food and beverage while I was painting”, he told Metrolife.

Another artist, Sandra Havlicek, is displaying her abstract art on the sculptural examination of a metropolis alongside his works.

The event is part of bangaloreREsidency programme with Goethe-Instuit/ Max Mueller Bhavan, which offers cultural exchange programme between German and Indian artists.

*On view till December 9, at 1Shanthiroad Studio, Shanti Nagar, 11 am to 7.30 pm 

Art show
artworks
Bengaluru streets
Bengaluru
German artist

