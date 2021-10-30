Ways to spend quality time with family this festive season

As Covid numbers stay in check, this Deepavali is looking a lot more festive this year. So fill all the empty corners of your hearts and houses with lights and spend quality time with your near and dear ones. Metrolife suggests five ways to do that.

Cook together

Every Indian family makes more than one dish at a festival and a pair of helping hands will sure make the chef of the house is happier than ever. Even better, get as many family members involved as possible. The more the people, the merrier the experience.

Make each family member choose their favourite dish and put them in charge of cracking that dish right and also making it look tempting.

Go shopping

From sweets to clothes — there is a lot to be bought in the run-up to Deepavali. So group up and go around the town together filling the shopping bags.

Help each other pick a great outfit and flaunt them on Deepavali day at a mini fashion show right inside your home.

Clean the house

According to a survey conducted by UrbanClap, majority of Indians feel pre-festival home-cleaning is the best way to spend quality time together. Out of the 5,000 people who participated in the survey and were aged 22 to 34 years, 68 per cent feel that house-cleaning ahead of Deepavali leaves them nostalgic and reminds of home.

Plus, we think decorating a decluttered and freshly-cleaned home is a lot easier and joyful.

Make rangolis

It’s not only a mandatory ritual but also a great time to show your love for creativity and colours. Organise a rangoli competition among your family members, we say. And once that’s over, these rangolis can serve as a picture prop.

Light up

The more lamps you use, the brighter and more festive your house will look and who would not like that on Deepavali? But don’t leave this task to your mum or dad. Divide the lighting responsibilities among the family members, so more areas of the house glow up in a lesser amount of time. This will surely impress your neighbours.