What do you do when a police station is closed?

What happens when a police station is closed because staff working there tested positive for the coronavirus?

Don’t worry, says Kuldeep Jain, DCP central (crime). “The station is fumigated and sanitised, and closed for three or four days so that the strong chemicals don’t affect visitors,” he told Metrolife.

For complaints, the police will not insist on a particular jurisdiction. “We post staff outside the station, should you have anything important to report. If a complaint needs to be filed, you can visit the next closest station,” says Rohini Katoch Sepat, DCP (south).

The Hoysala patrol vehicles and the night staff are working as usual, although the staff numbers are smaller.

On June 21, city police commissioner Bhaskar Rao directed that kiosks be set up outside all police stations as a precautionary measure.

People visiting the station are screened with a thermal scanner. They are told to wear masks and maintain distance while filing complaints at the kiosk.

At the entrance of each station, a policeman sits at a table. “People are allowed inside only on a need basis. If it’s an important matter that needs to be addressed by someone higher, citizens are allowed in,” says Rohini.

Seating for waiting citizens is near the kiosks. “We have also set up glass barricades to separate the officers and the citizens. It is difficult to maintain the six-foot distance and this barrier helps,” she says.

Closed, opened

Three Bengaluru policemen have died of the pandemic, and several others are infected, prompting the top brass to close some police stations.

Cubbon Park, Shankarapuram and Kalasipalya police stations remained closed for three or four days when their staffers tested positive. While Cubbon Park and Shankarapuram stations have reopened, Kalasipalya station still remains closed.

Complaint?

Citizens can file complaints online via email (compolbcp@ksp.gov.in/ blrcitypolice@gmail.com) or call 100.