Where to buy saplings cheap in Bengaluru?

Last week, Karnataka forest minister Eshwar Khandre briefed the media about plans to bring down the prices of saplings sold at its nurseries. The price hike had reduced the sales significantly, range forest officers (RFOs) told Metrolife.

The nurseries affiliated to the forest department sell saplings at subsidised rates, said to be about 30% cheaper than private nurseries. These saplings are available under the ‘Raising of Seedlings for Public Distribution’ programme in various sizes. A sapling in a 6X9-inch bag currently costs Rs 6, and Rs 23 in the case of an 8X12-inch bag. Last year, they were going for Re 1 and Rs 3 respectively.

Hinting at the price revision, Khandre said an 8X12 bag will now cost Rs 6. The RFOs said they are awaiting a government order (GO) to implement the new pricing. June and July are peak months for sales as many groups and institutes carry out plantation drives during the onset of rains.

Five nurseries in Bengaluru are affiliated to the forest department. They sell 12 to 30 varieties of saplings ranging from flowering and fruit-bearing to medicinal and timber plants.

Hanumanatappa Patil is the RFO of the Yelahanka range, under which the Hennur nursery falls. He says mahogany and honge are the most popular saplings, and are bought by farmers, NGOs, schools and colleges. Talking about the impact of the price hike, he says, “We have sold only 3,800 saplings this month. We sold an average of 10,000 saplings a month last year.”

Shivaratreshwara Swamy, RFO in charge of both the KR Puram and Anekal range, says while farmers usually purchase species such as melia dubia, silver oak, swietenia, and teak, the urban cohort, comprising corporates and city corporation, are indiscriminate in their choice. “They buy java plum, pongame oil tree, tabebuia rosea, Indian almond tree, and mango. They plant them on the roadside, in the park, near the lakes, or in their layout,” he says. Among medicinal plants, nelli (Indian gooseberry) is sought after. The two nurseries under his range have sold 10% to 20% of their respective stock of 1.05 lakh saplings so far this year, he says.

The Sulikere nursery, under the Kaggalipura range, boasts 17 plant species. “Tabebuia rosea, and tabebuia avellanedae are most popular at our nursery. People buy these to plant on roadsides, and in the campuses of educational institutions,” said beat forester Shashi Kumar.

At the Hebbal nursery, NGOs and farmers make bulk purchases, buying saplings of mahogany, silver oak, Lakshmi taru, and basavanapada mostly. “Local residents like to plant flowering species like tabebuia rosea, tabebuia avellanedae, sampige (Magnolia champaca), and nagalinga pushpa (cannonball tree),” says nursery in-charge Balakrishna.

These nurseries are open on all days except on Sundays and festivals. Timing ranges from 9 am to 6 pm.

(With inputs from Rohit Gharabude)