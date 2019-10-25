Where you can shop for traditional wear

Deepavali is synonymous with lip-smacking sweets and new clothes. And with the festival just a few days away, shopping for is a must for many. Metrolife lists out some shops for that the perfect Deepavali outfit you want to don.

The House of Angadi

If you are a sari lover, step in to satiate your guilty pleasure. With a 600-years-old textile legacy, ‘The House of Angadi’ in Jayanagar, offers a huge range of handloom saris and textiles. From Kanjivarams, Chanderis and Banarasi silks to Ikat, Chikankari, Kantha, Kalamkari and Bandhini, select your favourite outfit for the festivities.

Pothys

The iconic sari label from Chennai, Pothys has silk garments for everyone in the family. You can also look at some accessories like earrings, bangles and potli bags to complete your festive look.

Taneira

If a handloom sari is your weakness, head to Taneira for a range of options -- silk, cotton silk, tussar, linen and more. They also have lehengas, dupattas and stoles. Taneira is located in Indiranagar.

Koskii

Be it a light-weight lehenga for your Deepavali party or an elegant hand-embroidered sari, Koskii offers traditional outfits like lehengas, saris, gowns and salwars that are contemporary in designs and suits the needs of modern Indian women.