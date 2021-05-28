Why it is important to wash your face masks

Wearing a mask has become the new normal since the Covid-19 outbreak, as the practice not only prevents the virus from reaching others, it also stops the virus from reaching you. Not washing them regularly may lead to menacing health problems. Metrolife tells you how to care for your masks.

Dr Shalini Joshi, senior consultant, internal medicine, says that wearing a dirty mask repeatedly can cause a sore throat as you end up inhaling the bacteria and viruses trapped in it.

Reuse of the same masks may sometimes lead to Covid infections. “The outer surface of the mask is studded with dangerous viruses and your hands can get contaminated while putting it on and off your face,” she adds. Bacteria and viruses live on fabric for up to eight to twelve hours. “Cloth masks can be washed with your regular laundry in the washing machine or hand washed in hot soapy water. Scrub for at least 20 seconds, rinse and dry thoroughly,” she explains.

Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) can be prevented if masks are worn properly covering the nose and the mouth, Dr Prashanth Reddy, chief consultant and ENT specialist, tells Metrolife.

“If one is wearing a disposable surgical or an N95 mask, they need to discard it after every six hours of use,” he adds.

Sunlight is the best natural disinfectant. “Once the masks get wet and soggy, it is essential to keep them in the sunlight to get rid of the invisible,” he states.

Dr Sachin Kumar, pulmonologist, says that wearing the same mask without washing is akin to inviting secondary infections.

“It is best to use five different masks from day one to five and then repeating the same cycle from day six. This gives the masks enough time to dry,” he explains.

Cloth masks if washed on daily basis can be used long term as long as it’s tightly fitting.

“The surgical and N95 masks should not be washed as it will decrease the filtration, effectiveness and fit of the masks,” he adds.