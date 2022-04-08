Women bikers to hit the road for a cause

Four female bikers from Bengaluru will ride for a month across Karnataka to espouse the need for women’s safety and empowerment. They will interact with people on the way and give tips on self-defence they have picked from the many expeditions they have undertaken.

Beginning on April 17, Raja Lakshmi, Keerthini M, Anita Naveen, and Swathi R will kickstart the journey of 3,500 km across 30 districts in the state. They are part of Women on Wheel, a bikers group that comes under VSakkhi, a women-led non-profit organisation, both led by Lakshmi.

“Every time we go out biking, men look at us shocked. Women, on the other hand, look at us with admiration. You can see it in their eyes that they would love to try riding a bike too,” Anita explains why this ride could serve as an inspiration to some women on their route. Swathi, a riding instructor, adds, “Many times, women have walked up to me on the streets and asked me to teach them how to ride a bike.” Lakshmi is not surprised as she remarks: “It is the most empowering activity.”

Lakshmi feels while some women have reached great heights (gone to space to flown fighter jets, for instance), there are so many others who can’t enjoy little freedoms like riding a bike because of the patriarchal restrictions. “Every other day we hear news of violence or abuse against women,” she explains.

She feels it is crucial for women to show a bit of courage and confidence and that is why the team will dispense information on self-defence techniques they adopt while being on the road. Keerthini backs her saying, “So many women are afraid to step out at night. So many fail to stand up for themselves when a wrong has been done to them. I would like to see this narrative change.”

They aren’t self-defence trainers, so what do they plan to teach or share? Lakshmi says they will talk about the importance of exercising the presence of mind outdoors.

Swathi has had “close calls” on solo trips and so she carries a pepper spray and a small dagger for her safety. “I was mugged at a petrol pump once. There have been instances when men have tried to barge into my tent. As a solo rider, you need to be prepared for such situations,” she says.

She feels riding is more than a leisure activity. “It not only allows you the freedom of movement, you learn many skills while at it. You learn to fix the bike on your own and trust your instincts. You come out as a more independent person,” she reasons.

‘We can’t don impromptu solo trips’

Women bikers can’t hit the road for long trips spontaneously, says Keerthini. “You always need to have a plan and keep the people in your life informed. You can’t just get up and go on a solo trip,” she explains. The group has mapped every single detail on their itinerary and plans to avoid riding post sundown. Rotary E-Club of Bengaluru Sakhi and Rotary Bangalore Malgudi will help them plan the trip.