Women sub-inspectors go on Bullet ride to empower women

A woman astride a Bullet always makes heads turn. Imagine 16 women riding Bullets all at once. This was the scene at 6.30 am on Monday when City police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao flagged off a motorcycle rally of women police personnel.

The aim of the rally was to spread awareness about women’s safety. 16 women police sub-inspectors rode their Bullets from CAR grounds on Mysuru Road to Bhoganandishwara in Chikkaballapura and back. They say it is always exhilarating to ride the bike, and knowing it was once a male stronghold only makes the experience sweeter.

Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, who also rode a Bullet for about 45 km, told Metrolife, “Bullets are associated with masculinity. We wanted to bust that myth. All the 16 women underwent training for a few days before they were ready. Through this event, we want to instil confidence in women that they are no less than men. This was a message of women’s empowerment, one that would help them take on bigger challenges and face tough situations.”

Of the 18 Deputy Commissioners of the Bengaluru Police, 10 are women, Bhakar Rao points out. “Protecting women, children and senior citizens tops the list of our priorities,” he says.

Metrolife interacted with a few sub-inspectors who participated in the ride who said that after smaller bikes, riding the Bullet was a big achievement.

Akshatha K, sub-inspector with Subramanyapura Police Station, says, “I never thought that I would be able to do this. I always had a misconception about it being a heavy vehicle that only men can handle. This ride broke that notion. I am sure this will inspire other women to attempt whatever they think is impossible.”

Deepa, sub-inspector of Byappanahalli Police Station, says that she learnt how to ride a two-wheeler only after she joined the police department. “It is imperative for women to learn how to ride a two-wheeler because then you don’t have to depend on anybody. Riding has given me the confidence to handle bigger

vehicles. After this ride, I’ve realised that nothing is impossible,” adds Deepa.

Prasheela B S, sub-inspector Indiranagar Police Station, who led the event, says that women can do anything, provided that they have a good support system. “Women must be encouraged to aim for the impossible,” she says. Divya Sara Thomas, Deputy Commissioner of Police, City Armed Reserve, says the purpose of the event was to instil confidence in women. “From my interactions with women, I understand that the sight of women cops on the road makes them feel safe. This exercise was to boost the confidence of the women personnel in the police department and increase their visibility on the streets,” she says.

She informs that the women riders were trained in two phases and were also taught how to ride through traffic-prone routes before they took off for the ride.