10 most expensive films ever made

Ponninyin Selvan

This upcoming film by Mani Ratnam is said to be made on the budget of Rs 500 crores.

Saaho

In this multilingual film, Prabhas, an undercover cop, is tasked to track a bunch of criminals. It was made on a budget of about Rs 350 crores.

Watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime

Padmaavat

It is a Hindi period drama starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Here, Alauddin Khilji decides to capture queen Padmavati. Rs 215 crores was spent on this historical fiction.

Watch: Amazon Prime

K.G.F: Chapter 2

Kannada film K.G.F: Chapter 1 was a huge hit and it was produced on a budget of about Rs 50 crores. The K.G.F: Chapter 2, starring Sanjay Dutt as an antagonist, is expected to hit the theatres in 2022. Rs 100 crores was spent on the sequel.

Watch: At theatres in 2022

Sooryavanshi

A Hindi film, it is, simply put, a face-off between cops and terrorists. It was made on a budget of Rs 165 crores. It released recently.

Watch: At theatres now

Justice League

In this flick, Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, Flash and Aquaman line up to protect the world from a disastrous event. A sum of 30 crores USD was invested on this movie.

Watch: Amazon Prime

The Villain

A Kannada film, it stars Shiva Rajkumar and Kiccha Sudeep. It tells the story of a man who helps a mother find his missing son of many years. Rs 60 crores was spent on this.

Watch: Zee5

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

A Telugu magnum opus, it is the final part where Mahendra Baahubali expands his army to free his mother from imprisonment and conquer the kingdom. The star-studded film, featuring Prabhas, nushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Ramya Krishnan, Nasser M and many others, cost about Rs 250 crores.

Watch: Hotstar and Netflix

Avengers: Endgame

The grand finale for MCU fans, this science-fiction has the Avengers joining hands to fight one absolute villain, Thanos. A whopping 35.6 crores USD was spent on this movie.

Watch: Hotstar VIP

2.0

A Ranjinikanth starrer, this high-budget Tamil language movie is a sequel to Enthiran, and it was released in both 2D and 3D formats. Pakshi Rajan (Akshay Kumar) is the villain who faces Vaseegaran and his robot, Chitti. Nearly, Rs 543 crores was spent on this movie.

Watch: Amazon Prime