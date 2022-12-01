4 books on pollution

National Pollution Control Day is observed every year on December 2, to pay homage to those who lost their lives in the Bhopal Gas Tragedy of 1984.

Metrolife brings you a list of five books that help you gain a better understanding of how pollution is impacting India. They also suggest ways to prevent pollution. Check them out.

All books mentioned are available online.

The Great Derangement: Climate Change and the Unthinkable

Author: Amitav Ghosh

If you want to know more about climate change's past, present and future, this book provides insight on all three. Ghosh stresses on the inability of human beings to comprehend and realize the urgency of the current situation. He points out that humans prioritize individual problems over global or communal issues.

Conflicts of Interest: My Journey Through India’s Green Movement

Author: Sunita Narain

Throughout this book Sunita talks about the permanent nature of environmental problems humans continue to create. The 240 pager covers various issues, including climate change, pollution and water scarcity. It also gives insight into the struggle faced by the author while fighting for environmental causes.

The Vanishing: India’s Wildlife Crisis

By Prerna Singh Bindra

‘The Vanishing’ highlights the wildlife crisis in India. Throught out the book, the author validates the ongoing crisis using political causes, case studies and anecdotes. Prerna not only points out the problems of Indian wildlife but also lists solutions and success stories to protect the ecosystem.

The Great Smog of India

By Siddharth Singh

In this 2018 book, Siddharth Singh breaks down the air pollution problem in India, related issues, and impacts. The book sets the context for the reader to understand the reasons for air pollution and also gives critical history and solutions to the issue.