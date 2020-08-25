5 apps to help you meditate

The Corona blues won’t go away in a hurry. Anxiety, stress, depression, loneliness are at an all-time high. Several surveys, most recently one conducted by mental wellness portal YourDOST, have found a significant rise in stress since the beginning of the lockdown.

So, no time like now to start meditating, and here are a few apps that can help you get started.

Headspace

It has a free as well as a paid version called ‘Headspace Plus’. Besides meditation, it helps you work on your sleep cycle. It has guided sessions and animated videos useful for beginners. Rs 120 for monthly subscription.

Calm

This paid app offers a free, seven-day trial. It features many meditation techniques to deal with anxiety and sleeplessness. It has a mix of meditation sessions, calming music and nature sounds. You can download meditation sessions to listen to them offline. Rs 3,650 for yearly subscription.

Meditation Studio

This offers a range of meditations based on your needs, and the courses delve deep into specific meditation techniques. It also has a starter series for beginners. Rs 270 to download.

Simple Habit

This gives you guided mindfulness, meditation and sleep sessions, daily motivation, and coaching by experts. It offers five-minute sessions that help you take a quick break during a stressful day. Yearly subscription at Rs 899.

Serenity

This guides users to learn meditation and mindfulness techniques. It provides sleep guides that help you fall asleep listening to tranquil, nature sounds. Quick meditation and daily meditation sessions are part of the offerings. Monthly charge for premium version at Rs 290.