5 board games that inspire environmental action

Though World Environment Day (June 5) is behind us, the topic is relevant year-round. Metrolife curates five board games that aim to sensitise players to environmental challenges and sustainable solutions in a fun and engaging manner.

Waste Warriors

The success of recycling depends on how well waste is segregated at the source. This card game by Upcycler’s Lab from Mumbai challenges the players to segregate waste correctly into four categories — safe disposal, recyclable, compostable and hazardous. It is a strategy game designed for kids aged five and above and can be played by two to four players. The board is made using FSC-certified paper, which means it has been sourced responsibly.

Ecotopia

This board game is created by Bare Necessities, a Bengaluru startup that promotes a zero waste lifestyle. The player’s task is to carry out sustainable activities like collecting stainless steel straws and to reach the finish line before others. In terms of takeaways, children can learn more than 40 eco-friendly tips and facts. The game’s accessories, such as pawns and dice, are made using wood and organic dyes. Every component is recyclable. It can be played by two to four players, and is meant for kids aged eight and above.

Saving The Planet

The aim is to teach kids, aged 3 to 10, to keep the earth green and clean. This board game by iLearnngrow from Indore comprises a play area, a dice, and flash cards with messages like ‘Do not cut trees’, and ‘Reduce-reuse-recycle’. It can be played solo or in groups. Parental involvement is required.

Ark Nova

One needs to put on their thinking cap for this game by US-based Capstone Games. The challenge is to set up a scientifically-managed zoo. Using 255 cards, players get to create enclosures, house animals, and assist conservation programmes in a bid to own the most successful zoo. It is suitable for teens aged 14 and above, and adults. It can be played solo or in a group of four.

Green Day — Less Plastic, More Life

Yuka Champs from Hyderabad has designed this board game to sensitise children above the age of three to

the problem of single-use plastic. The game introduces children to green alternatives such as steel bottles, wooden spoons, cloth bags, and bamboo straws. It is designed for two to four players.

All are available online for Rs 200 and up.