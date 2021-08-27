5 Hollywood multi-starrers to watch out for

The French Dispatch

Described as ‘a love letter to print journalism’ and having won a positive review at the Cannes 2021, ‘The French Dispatch’, directed by American filmmaker Wes Anderson, is all set for an October 22 release. Anderson is known for making eccentric films as he is known for directing multi-starrers. In the past, he has worked with stars such as Adrien Brody, ‘Voldemort’ fame Ralph Fiennes, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson and William Dafoe. ‘The French Dispatch’ brings together these names along with the Oscar-winner Frances McDormand, Timothee Chalamet, Kate Winslet, Edward Norton and Benicio Del Toro.

Knives out

Director Rian Johnson is ready to roll out the sequel of his wildly successful mystery-thriller, ‘Knives Out’. It will star former ‘James Bond’ actor Daniel Craig, WWE fame Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson and Jada Pinkett Smith. The original film was packed with humour, twists and attention to details, and we are sure the sophomore is going to be just as exciting to watch.

The Gray Man



The Gray Man



Apart from being a multi-starrer, ‘The Gray Man’ would be a delight for Indians to watch because south Indian star Dhanush will share the screen space with big names like Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana De Armas and the reel ‘Pablo Escobar’ Wagner Moura himself.

Touted to be Netflix’s biggest movie, this directorial by Russo brothers is worth the wait.

Dune

Popular for sci-fi movies like ‘Arrival’, and ‘Blade Runner 2047’, Canadian filmmaker Denis Villenue has assembled a huge cast of heroes from Marvel and DC for ‘Dune’. They comprise Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Jason Mamoa, Timothee Chalamet, Dave Bautista and Javier Bardem. Based on a book by Frank Herbert of the same name, ‘Dune’ is set in the far future, where the protagonist leads a nomadic tribe to take control of a desert planet.

Babylon

Brad Pitt reunites with his ‘Once upon a time in Hollywood’ co-star Margot Robbie in the upcoming period drama ‘Babylon’, written and directed by Damien Chazelle. The cast also includes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone and Micheal B Jordan. The film was slated to release in December 2021 but has now been pushed over to 2022.