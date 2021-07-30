5 iconic films to watch this Friendship Day

August 1 marks Friendship Day in India. It is a day to celebrate and value the everlasting and beautiful bond with your close pals. Friendship has been one of the engrossing themes in various films to captivate the audience. Here are some movies that redefine the essence of friendship.

Sholay

‘Yeh Dosti Hum Nahin Todenge’ continues to be the friendship song for people even after 46 years of its release. Starring veterans Dharmendra and Amitabh Bacchan as Veeru and Jai, this all-time classic Bollywood film brings everybody in tears when Veeru holds Jai in his arms just before his death. Partners in crime, they were on a mission to kill dacoit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan). The film was named as the Best Film of 50 years in the 50th Filmfare awards.

Thalapathi

This 1991 Tamil film has superstars Rajinikanth and Mammootty in it. They portray the friendship between Karna and Duryodhana from the Indian epic, Mahabharata. The plot begins with Surya (Rajinikanth), a courageous man who was raised in the slums and who fights for the rights of the poor. However, when Deva (Mammooty) becomes Surya’s friend and hires him as his commander, the latter’s life changes completely.

Diggajaru

Starring the two legends of the Kannada film Industry, Dr Vishnuvardhan and Dr Ambareesh, this 2001 film portrays a great camaraderie between the two. Friends in real life, these actors play the role of a rich landlord, Odeya (Ambarish), and servant, Chikka (Vishnuvardhan). In the heart-wrenching climax, the servant tries to take the blame for a murder that his landlord commits accidentally. ‘Kuchiku Kuchiku’ is the most popular song of the film, featuring lyrics that tug at your heart.

3 Idiots

This 2009 Bollywood blockbuster film revolves around the friendship of three college students, Rancho (Aamir Khan), Farhan (R Madhavan), and Raju (Sharman Joshi), who embark on a journey to pave their own paths in life.

With strong humour and storyline, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial can be watched multiple times. Being the highest-grossing film of the 2000s, it has also won six Filmfare awards and three National awards. The film gives a powerful message to the audience about the importance of friends.

Kirik Party

The 2016 Kannada hit film captures the genre of college life very well. The film is about a group of mischievous students who become friends for life during the course of their hostel life. The journey of Karna (Rakshit Shetty) and his gang from being naughty to responsible adults is the crux of the film. You will enjoy watching this coming-of-age story, which is filled with carefree days and college romance.