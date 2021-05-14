5 journaling apps to help keep your mental health in check

While for many there is nothing like putting pen to paper, it may not be a convenient option for many. Whether you’re looking to make the switch from analog to digital or you’re picking up a journaling practice for the first time, there might just be the right app for you.

Reflectly

It allows you to note your thoughts and feelings to track your mood. It calls for daily reflection and attempts to teach users about how to reduce stress, develop gratitude, and gain perspective in life.

Happyfeed

If you are someone who likes to keep a gratitude journal or wants to get into the habit for better mental well-being, try Happyfeed. On top of recording daily things you’re grateful for, you can upload pictures and memories to go with it. On a hard day when nothing seems to go your way shake your phone to access your ‘Happiness Jar’ and you’ll be able to see a random day from the past.

Five Minute Journal

This app aims to make journaling for mental health simple and easy. Each entry — meant to be completed each morning — contains three questions designed to start your day off on the right foot. All it takes is five minutes.

Grid Diary

The app combines your weekly, monthly, and yearly diary, and allows you to build your own journal and planner system. It combines the diary and planner templates with reflective prompts to help you focus and think about the areas of life you want to track so that you can flourish.

Daygram

A simple, electronic-ink-themed diary is a fuss-free app in every possible way. If you’re someone who wants to journal regularly but usually quits easily, this one-line-a-day journal is your best bet. Jot down a single line at the end of every day, and reflect on it when you have the time.