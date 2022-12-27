5 unique family games for your NYE party

Mafia game

1In a group, few people are assigned to be the mafia, one or two as the police, and others as civilians. By guessing in each round, one person is chosen, and killed. This goes on till all mafia members are either killed, or they escape. If the mafia is caught, civilians win the game; and if more than two civilians die, the mafia wins the game. When one of these two things happens, the game is over.

Forbidden word

2In this game, players are divided into two teams, where a team decides one word or gesture for the other secretly, (eg: they can’t say the word ‘actually’), which cannot be used while speaking.

Then, the other team indulges in a friendly banter about a specific topic. If during the discussion, one of the players says their forbidden word, they are punished, by the host/moderator, for instance sprayed with a water gun. The team that has the least number of punishments wins the game.

The capital game

3The game is as simple as its name, but has the kick of speed to it. The host says the name of a country, and the participants have to say their own

name out loud as fast as possible — followed by answering the country’s capital.

Points are received for every correct answer, and the last one with the most points wins the game.

Guess the song

4The player is given a song prompt and has to draw its title on a

whiteboard or paper and the other

participants have to guess it. The one who guesses the most answers wins.

Another way to play the game: The host plays a song backwards for a few seconds at fast speed, and the players have to guess the correct song.

The whisper game

5Form two teams. Participants must sit in a line, and wear headphones or earphones. The host will write the name of an object or a thing (for example: Cheese kimchi kimbap) on a piece of paper and show it to the player on one end of the line.

They in turn mouth what they saw to the person in front of them — gestures are not allowed. The second player then taps the person in front of him/her and mouths the word, and the series goes on.

The participant at the end of the line reveals the word — if they guess it correctly, the team wins points.