6 Diwali gifts for the lady in your life

The festival season is upon us and here are some perfect gifts for the lady in your life. These gadgets will add comfort and convenience to her life.

VR headset

Gift her the Irusu Monster VR 2021 Headset and see her enjoy the thrill of the future of cinema. Or, explore exotic locales from around the world, play the latest game from the comfort of the couch, or see her immerse herself in workout sessions.

Available: irusu.co.in

Price: Rs 2,299

Smart ring

Let her pay her shopping bills with a tap of the finger with a Jakcom R3 metallic glass smart ring. It can work as a payment card (credit or debit), it can simulate ID cards and it can share business cards too.

Where: eassycart.com

Price: Rs 2,400

Sleep mask with headphones

Get her the LC-dolida Sleep — a sleep mask that comes with built-in headphones. It provides deeper light cancellation allowing her to fall asleep, even while others around her work with lights on. Listening to rain sounds or white noise through the headphones will help her fall into deep sleep instantly.

Where: ubuy.co.in

Price: Rs 2,838

LED mask

Gift her a Foleto 7 color photon LED mask, which has anti-aging and skin rejuvenating benefits of LED light with an LED mask. It will relax and help her unwind in seconds.

Where: Amazon.in

Price: Rs 3,589

Essentials sanitiser

Give her the gift of hygiene during the pandemic, with a Portable UV sterilizer with wireless charging. It sanitises your smartphone with UV rays, is portable, and can keep your phone alive via its wireless charging.

Where: dailyobjects.com

Price: Rs 2,999

Smart cup warmer

She deserves a good coffee or hot chocolate break every now and then. Get her a Tormeti auto shut off hot plate. The desktop cup warmer can be used to even keep soup or milk warm.

Where: Amazon.in

Price: Rs 1,099