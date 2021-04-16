'70s fashion trends making a comeback

Over time, every trend is ought to make its way back into our lives. As the saying goes, “everything that’s old is new again.”

When it comes to fashion, the saying stands especially true. From chokers to baggy wide-legged jeans, we’ve seen the revival of several past fashion trends over the last decade.

Both high fashion and fast fashion brands are making a major case for a return to the ‘70s, which was a

wild decade full of disco and revolutions.

Here are six retro fashion trends that are already back in style, some major fashion inspiration for the upcoming fashion season.

Bell-bottoms

Bell bottoms have a dramatic flared bottom which was popularised by hippies of the famous Woodstock Music Festival. Popularly seen with denim, this trend has gone far and wide, experimenting with different textures like corduroy, linens and so on.

Style tip: Pair bell-bottom jeans with a bandeau top for a carefree summer look.

Crochet

Crochet everything is in trend right now, even the New York Fashion Week had designers featuring the trend. From dresses to bags and tops, this trend has been insanely popular this summer. It’s romantic, feminine and has a summery feel to it.

Style tip: Crochet co-ords are the perfect combination of comfortable and trendy. Style the outfit with some minimal jewelry and you’re good to go.

Satin slips

In the ‘70s, the height of glamour was a slinky satin gown worn with a feather boa. This trend rocked till the late 90s in a huge way and is back with a bang today.

Style tip: Pair a simple monotone satin slip dress with a pair of high heels for the perfect date night look.

Overalls

Also known as dungarees, these statement pieces are making a comeback. These clothing pieces served multiple purposes and have now become a wardrobe staple. Versatile in so many different ways, overalls can be worn with shirts, crop tops and bralettes.

Style tip: Pair colourful and funky overalls with basic white or black tees to make a fashion statement while still remaining comfortable.

Denim dresses

Everyone had a jean dress during the ’70s, they were huge. Denims were the sign of liberation and free spirit and back in the ‘70s and ‘80s, everyone had a denim dress. Today’s denim dresses are certainly more open to experimentation with exaggerated sleeves and asymmetric hem lengths among other styles.

Style tip: Need a last-minute party outfit? Pair a bustier denim dress with some boots and you’re good to go!

Bra tops

Currently popularly worn by fitness influencers and Instagram models, these bra tops were actually huge in the ‘70s and now the retro look has made its way to our lives and our Instagram feeds.

Style tip: Style them with high-waisted pants and a blazer for an easy and chic look.