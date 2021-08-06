8 gifts to order for Independence Day

With Independence Day celebrations around the corner, here are some gifts to indulge in. Show them off on a Zoom call or at an office party, as these will be great value additions for your desk.

Eco-friendly kit

The kit comes with two plantable pencils, a plantable pen and a paper pen, a plantable notebook, a seed flag and seed bookmark. After usage, plant these in your garden and enjoy them as they grow into plants.

Price: Rs 249

Where: www.naturebricks.com

Personalised desk clock

This wooden Ashoka stambh and clock with mini flag will be the perfect addition to your organised desk. Personalise it for yourself or to gift to someone special.

Price: Rs 495

Where: www.igp.com

Ethnic addition

All white or painted in tricolour, these traditional metal bangles will put you into the right spirit for I-Day celebrations.

Price: Rs 339

Where: www.flipkart.com

Sweet surprises

Here’s a box of specially wrapped chocolates, designed for the occasion. The chocolates will have fillings of roasted almonds, fruit and nut and butterscotch, and are available in boxes with 6, 12, and 18 pieces.

Price: Rs 556 onwards

Where: www.chococraft.in

T-shirt

Get yourself a ‘Vande Mataram’ half-sleeve tee that says everything about the day. In cotton, these are available in sizes, small to 5xl.

Price: Rs 399 onwards

Where: www.beyoung.in

Key it in

Grab this cute rectangular keychain that gives a glimpse into the rich culture and heritage of India, for yourself or as a party favour. It can be customised according to your preference.

Price: Rs 125

Where: www.printland.in

Go mobile

A ‘Satyamev Jayate’ emblem hard cover mobile cover printed on a black case will definitely make your phoen stand out. The case is available for iPhone, One Plus, Noki, Oppo, Realme, Redmi, Samsung, Vivo and Xioami models.

Price: Rs 399

Where: www.localoption.in

For good luck

This combo of a two-layer lucky bamboo with an Indian flag printed coffee mug, is the perfect green décor your desk needs.

Price: Rs 599

Where: www.fnp.com

(Compiled by Tini Sara Anien)