A guide to the do’s and don’ts of social distancing

With testing rates being low in India, many Covid-19 cases are likely to slip through the cracks.

So what happens if one person at your office or at the restaurant you frequent or a teacher at your school is sick? This is where the idea of social distancing comes in.

It is an effort to limit the number of cases, governments across the world have initiated a shutdown.

While the government cannot force you to stay indoors, it is imperative that you limit your interactions with the world to the minimum.

Here are answers to common doubts about social distancing.

Do you have to stay indoors at all times?

While the idea is to allow people the freedom to stay home, doing so for weeks on end can be frustrating.

However, unless you are quarantined, there is no harm in stepping out for some fresh air. The point is to avoid socialising as much as possible.

Can you visit family?

If any member of your family is unwell, avoid meeting them. If you are feeling unwell in the slightest, definitely avoid all interactions.

If there are no risk factors involved, feel free to have quality time with your loved ones. However, keep the group small and tight knit.

Can you go to the gym?

If possible, work out at home. If that is not an option, go out for a jog. Covid-19 is not an air-borne disease. If you do want to hit the gym, wash your hands before you go, before you touch any machine or weights, and after your workout. Make it a point to wipe down your exercise equipment, or anything else you might have touched.

The same goes for visiting the grocery store, or an ATM. Also, try to limit these activities to off-hours, when you are certain the crowd is thin.

Is online delivery of store supplies a good idea?

This is a much safer alternative to physically going to a store and picking up things. You only interact with one person, and if you have made the payment online, you can ask the delivery boy to drop off your stuff at your door. This raises questions about the risk you expose the delivery personnel to. If possible, also educate them on the importance of social distancing.

Can you eat out?

In general, avoid going to restaurants. If you still decide to go out, opt for one that you are certain practices good hygiene. It is also advisable to order takeaways. Even if you are sitting home with family, maintain safe distance from one another. And cook at home.

Can you take a cab or auto to work?

The main idea behind avoiding public transport is the sheer number of people taking them, and the lack of clarity of whether they are safe or not. If you choose to use an auto or cab, while there might not be a crowd travelling with you, the uncertainty remains. If possible, walk everywhere. Else, make it a point to wipe down the handles and seats before you board and leave. Sanitise your hands during the ride, and switch off the air conditioner and roll down the windows.

Can you send your kids out to play?

It can be overwhelming to manage work and your kids. While the smartest solution might seem to be to send them out to play, avoid doing so.

In most epidemics, young children are the transmitters. Instead, have a limited group meet at home. Sanitise all playthings, and have children clean their hands regularly.

What do you do when someone tries to hug you?

This is one of those rare situations when it is okay to ask them to stop.

Avoid hugging, kissing, or shaking hands to greet someone. Instead try air kisses, waves, and even our good ol’ namaste. Social etiquette can take a back seat for now.

What does social distancing mean?

It is an important public health intervention to prevent transmission at large gatherings, such as weddings, concerts, and conferences. Cancel non-essential travel, and avoid relying on public transport. If you are not in an industry that allows you to work from home, maintain at least three feet between yourself and others, at all times. A study by the Centre for Mathematical Modelling of Infectious Diseases estimates that about 25 per cent of transmissions of coronavirus may have occurred in pre-symptomatic stages-- i.e. it may be spread by people who don’t know they have the virus yet.

So, apart from the fact that you may be putting yourself at risk, you may be putting those who are sick, immuno-compromised, and older also at risk.

What is what

Social distancing is not the same as self-quarantine or isolation. Here is a ready reckoner.

Social distancing: This is a process of deliberately increasing the physical space between people to avoid spreading illness.

Self-quarantine: For people exposed to the virus and are at risk for coming down with Covid-19. This lasts for a period of 14 days. Two weeks provides enough time to know whether or not one is infected.

You might be asked to practice self-quarantine if you have recently travelled to a place where Covid-19 is spreading rapidly, or if you are exposed to an infected person.

Isolation: For people who are confirmed Covid-19 positive.

What is ‘flattening the curve’?

It is a term for putting in place practices that help slow down the rate of Covid-19 infection. This is important because a continuing rise will leave hospitals short-staffed and ill-equipped.

In Europe, the current epicentre of the pandemic, cases are doubling every three or four days.

In India, they are doubling every five days now. It is important to do everything in our power to curb those numbers.

India’s testing record poor

Since January 30, when the first person was tested positive for the virus, 126 cases and three deaths have been reported in India.

Compared to global numbers, at 1.8 lakh confirmed cases, and 7,000 deaths, the Indian numbers might seem negligible.

However, testing rates here are abysmal. According to Our World In Data—a statistical research initiative that the charts progress on issues of global concern— India, as of now, is performing the least number of tests per million among countries with confirmed cases of Covid-19 —at three tests per million people. The testing criteria has been limited to international travellers and those who have come in contact with them. Plus, these tests are only taking place at government hospitals and centres.