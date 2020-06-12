A small poet with big thoughts

Veruschka Pandey calls herself a poet. An avid reader, she wanted to emulate her favourite writers and gave the craft a shot. This was two years ago.

Now, at age 11, the sixth standard student says writing is a feeling. “Whenever I’ve had emotions I couldn’t overcome or if there’s something I’m not able to talk to anyone about, I process it by writing,” she says.

She writes short stories as well poetry is her preferred medium. “It comes naturally to me. It’s something I can feel for myself and writing about my own experiences is easy. Short stories take more effort as I have to come up with someone else’s story,” she explains.

Recently, she’s written poems on topics such as the pandemic and racism, both heavy topics for a young girl.

When asked how she comes up with her ideas, she says that an hour in the balcony amidst nature is her inspiration. “It gives me time to think and reflect."

Apart from that, Veruschka follows the news quite closely.

She hopes that her words will stay with her for a long time. “I want to grow up to be a writer — it’s my biggest dream. I know it only happens in stories where all your dreams come true, but I really hope mine comes true,” she says.