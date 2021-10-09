A woman's point of view

Women comprise half the world’s population and yet they have to jump through hoops for their equal and fair place in the society. Metrolife puts together a selection of fiction and non-fiction books where women have showed exemplary courage in the face of adversity.

A Thousand Splendid Suns

Author: Khaled Hosseini

This book is about an Afghani woman, Mariam. This book mentions Mariam’s mother, Nana, who was a housekeeper for a healthy businessman in Herat called Jalil. He had impregnated Nana, and now Mariam and her mother live in a small cottage outside the town. Mariam loves the Thursday visits from Jalil, who tells her numerous stories of Herat, and even though she doesn’t get to visit Herat. And her mother tries a lot to remind Mariam, that Jalil brings her only stories and none of the wealth that he talks about. The book, later on, tells us about Mariam’s married life and her plight in general.

Little Women

Author: Louisa May Alcott

This book talks about the four siblings and the role they each have to play in their poverty- stricken life. It talks about the capable tomboy and author-to-be Jo, tragically frail and weak Beth, beautiful and attractive Meg, and the romantic, spoiled Amy, who are all united in their devotion to each other and their struggles to survive in New England during the Civil War.

I Am Malala

Author: Malala Yousafzai, Christina Lamb

It talks about the instance when the Taliban took control of the Swat Valley in Pakistan, and the one girl who spoke out. Malala Yousafzai was the one who refused to be silenced and she fought for her right to an education. This book talks about the struggles of the family who has been uprooted due to terrorism, it talks about the fight for girl’s education. And it talks about a school owner(her father) who encouraged his daughter to write and to gain an education, and who treasured his daughter in a world/ society that treasures sons.

What Happened

Author: Hillary Rodham Clinton

By reading this book we find out about the intense personal experience of becoming the first woman to be nominated for the post of the US president by a major party that Hillary Clinton underwent. It describes in detail the election that was marked with rage, sexism, thrillful highs and maddening lows, and the Russian interference in the election procedure. And it also talks about her experience of running against Donald Trump, her opponent who broke all the rules. She talks about the mistakes she made during the election, and how she coped with the shocking and devastating loss. And it also mentions how she found the strength to pick herself up.

Becoming

Author: Michelle Obama

Becoming is the memoir of former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama. She was also the first African American to serve that role. The author talks about her deeply personal experience, and she describes her roots and mentions how she found her voice. And explains how her time in the White House was, she describes her public health campaign and her role as a mother. This is what ‘Becoming’ is all about.

We Should All Be Feminists

Author: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Using humour and frivolity, Adichie gives to her readers a unique description of feminism to be used in the 21st century, one that brings about awareness. She talks about the extreme discrimination that women all around the world face. She does this as a means to help readers understand the hidden realities of sexual politics. Throughout the book, she also talks about her own experiences in the US and in Nigeria so as to help describe the gender divide and why it is damaging to both men and women.