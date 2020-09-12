Aavrutti launches first new single

The album recounts the team’s experience both on and off stage

Gargy Poddar, DHNS ,
  • Sep 12 2020, 00:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2020, 00:59 ist
STAGE by Aavrutti.

Aavrutti quartet of hip hop rapper recently launched their new single ‘Stage'. Comprising Frenzzy, Saifan, Sammohit, and Sledge, the collective has already released some great tracks previously with the Gully Gang. 

With this release, Aavrutti began their debut album journey. ‘Stage’, the first single from their upcoming debut album ‘Naya Zamana’, presents the live experience of backstage anticipation, the nuances of a performance, and the flow of energy between the performers and their audience.

The crew shared their experience of creating the album with Metrolife.

The crew were mentored by Divine, the artiste who inspired the movie 'Gully Boy'.

“All we need is public support and love,” says Sledge.

Sammohit, another crew member, came up with the idea of sharing their experiences while performing. This is what made them convert their experiences into a song.

“There is no good or bad time to release a song, it lies in the interest of the public,” adds Saifan, another member. “This song is for all generations,” says Frenzy.

 

