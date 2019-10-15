Add a fusion twist to the festivities

Festive season calls for glamorous Indian outfits. From carefully handworked saris and lehenga-cholis to the humble salwar kameez — ethnic is one of the most attractive looks one can wear.

With many fashion choices available today, this Deepavali, mix and match your Indian classics with the western silhouettes - go fusion!

Lehenga and shirt

Choose a Banarasi silk lehenga and team it with a crisp shirt. Make sure the two seperates match, though. If you are looking for a traditional look that is sober yet sassy, this is the perfect option. While the lehenga gives you a glamour quotient, the shirt makes the look comfortable. Accessorise with statement earrings or a choker neckpiece but avoid wearing both together.

Dhoti pants

These are one of the most comfortable attires in the sartorial world. While it gives the wearer a fluidity in movement, it also makes for a very stylish piece. Choose the fabric depending on the occasion; for example, silk works great for a Deepavali-party. However, you can also wear soft cotton, crepes, georgette or muslin. Team it with an off-shoulder crop top or peplum top (same fabric as the pants) and you are good to go. Keep your makeup and accessories minimal.

Palazzos to the rescue

Choose an ‘above-the-ankle’ palazzo pants and team it up with a matching crop top; experiment with your sleeves and neckline. You can also go for a bralette top and throw a long structured and embellished jacket/shrug on top of the co-ords. Ditch those stilettos and opt for ‘juttis’.

Sari with a twist

Sari is a classic festival favourite. This Deepavali, experiment with some new draping styles. Slay the pant-sari trend; switch the traditional blouse and petticoat with a crop top and a pair of leggings, pencil pants or well-fitted denim. Make sure the crop top complements both the pant and the sari. For a refreshing twist, you can also wear a shirt instead of a blouse. Sari with belt is another very stylish twist.

Classic kurtis

Hands down, kurtis are the best clothing piece you will find in a women’s closet. It is versatile, comfortable and can be paired with anything.

To oomph up, your festive-look, slip into a pair of slim-fit jeans, dhoti pants or palazzo; team it up with a front-slit long kurta and ‘Kolhapuri’ sandals or ‘juttis’. You can also wear a calf-length kurta with a lehenga or a long skirt for a contemporary look.